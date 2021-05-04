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*** FREE Trail for Demo ***

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1. Search "ShootingAlert_bot in Telegram

2. Start it

3. Enjoy it



EA Alert is using Telegram to do various actions:

1. Check Account Info

2. Check Order

3. Place Order

4. Modify Order

5. Switch user to help trade

6. Check Market Info

7. Show Chart

8. Show Chart with your template





It is very useful for order management, especially while you are Working at office or Dine out with friends.

It uses less phone data and just like a chart (High Privacy)









*** Setup ***

1. Add below link in "Allow request URL" in MT4:

https://api.telegram.org

2. Setup your own Bot

- If you don't know how to set, can DM me to get help 3. Place Bot API to EA's setting



* Please contact me if you have any questions/ help