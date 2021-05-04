EA Alert

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*** FREE Trail for Demo ***
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1. Search "ShootingAlert_bot in Telegram
2. Start it
3. Enjoy it



EA Alert is using Telegram to do various actions:

1. Check Account Info
2. Check Order
3. Place Order

4. Modify Order
5. Switch user to help trade
6. Check Market Info
7. Show Chart
8. Show Chart with your template


It is very useful for order management, especially while you are Working at office or Dine out with friends.
It uses less phone data and just like a chart (High Privacy)


*** Setup ***
1. Add below link in "Allow request URL" in MT4:

https://api.telegram.org

2. Setup your own Bot
- If you don't know how to set, can DM me to get help

3. Place Bot API to EA's setting


* Please contact me if you have any questions/ help
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--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
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Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
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We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
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Nguyen Van Hung
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This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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Opengates Success International
5 (1)
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FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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--- StudentK Sync Chart  --- 1. Move charts at the same time 2. Cross check among different Symbols and Timeframes 3. Plan your own trading strategies === Simple (Free) Version === 1. Allow USDJPY only 2. Support M5 and M15 3. * Contact StudentK for unlocking all timeframes * --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated per
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/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
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/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
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--- StudentK Ict Smc Structure --- 1. Inner Circle Trading 2. Smart Money Concept 3. Structure --- What are included in tool --- 1. Market Session Box 2. Kill Zone 3. High/Low 4. Imbalance 5. FU Candle 6. Thicker Wick + Doji Candlestick 7. StudentK's Structure Line 8. Pivot Point --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated
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Susan Beiermann
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Susan Beiermann 2021.05.10 04:21 
 

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Chui Yu Lui
1062
Reply from developer Chui Yu Lui 2021.05.10 19:30
Thanks for your appreciation!
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