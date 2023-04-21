Olimpia Dragged Trends

Olimpia Dragged Trends!

  • This dashboard indicator is a visual tool which recognizes dragged trends of 28 pairs in a easy-to-read histogram.
  • You will see a group of squares indicating the sum and average values of trends of the last "...." minutes for each square from L to A in a dragged way.
  • "Dragged Way" means that regardless the hour of the day or opened or closed candle it always shows the present and the pastinformation.
  • You can configure a sequence of numbers with values between 1 minute to 2000 minutes back. (Fibonacci sequence of numbers is set by default)
  • Squares in RED mean short trends, in GREEN squares mean long trends.
  • This tool is based on average pips from dragged minutes to the present. No indicators or any other tools are used for the calculation in this indicator.
  • Whatever your trading style, it's very important to know if the price move is a small isolated one or if the correlated pairs move all together.
  • The more similar pairs agree, the more the move is real and good for catching some pips.
  • After observing this tool, you will be able to define which similar pairs move together for a strong move.
This tool doesn't show an entry point. It is a unique chart that shows all pairs and the current price move in a dragged way.

Indicator Parameters

Where to add the Dash in the chart:

  • horizontally: x position of the dashboard
  • vertically: y position of the dashboard.

Please configure the minutes back for dragged trends:

From the right (DraggedL) to the left (DraggedA).

Default values with a Fibonacci sequence of minutes back (Just recommended to use like that)

  • DraggedL = 8
  • DraggedK = 13
  • DraggedJ = 21
  • DraggedI = 34
  • DraggedH = 55
  • DraggedG = 89
  • DraggedF = 144
  • DraggedE = 233
  • DraggedD = 377
  • DraggedC = 610
  • DraggedB = 987
  • DraggedA = 1597
