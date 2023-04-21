Olimpia Dragged Trends!

This dashboard indicator is a visual tool which recognizes dragged trends of 28 pairs in a easy-to-read histogram.

You will see a group of squares indicating the sum and average values of trends of the last "...." minutes for each square from L to A in a dragged way.

"Dragged Way" means that regardless the hour of the day or opened or closed candle it always shows the present and the pastinformation.

You can configure a sequence of numbers with values between 1 minute to 2000 minutes back. (Fibonacci sequence of numbers is set by default)

Squares in RED mean short trends, in GREEN squares mean long trends.

This tool is based on average pips from dragged minutes to the present. No indicators or any other tools are used for the calculation in this indicator.

Whatever your trading style, it's very important to know if the price move is a small isolated one or if the correlated pairs move all together.

The more similar pairs agree, the more the move is real and good for catching some pips.

After observing this tool, you will be able to define which similar pairs move together for a strong move.

This tool doesn't show an entry point. It is a unique chart that shows all pairs and the current price move in a dragged way.

Indicator Parameters

Where to add the Dash in the chart:

horizontally: x position of the dashboard

vertically: y position of the dashboard.

Please configure the minutes back for dragged trends:

From the right (DraggedL) to the left (DraggedA).

Default values with a Fibonacci sequence of minutes back (Just recommended to use like that)