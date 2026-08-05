Gap Hunter MT4

GAP HUNTER (Sr)

Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution.


GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index).

Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on price momentum.


## FEATURES

✅ Ready on MT5 & MT4

✅ Automatic BUY, SELL, or BOTH mode by Timer

✅ Fixed Lot & Auto Full Balance Lot

✅ Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

✅ Close System On Timer (CSOT)

✅ Built-in Vital Information Professional Monitoring Panel

✅ Day-by-day trading schedule

✅ One-click Close All button


## IMPORTANT

✅ For the best performance, this EA is recommended for brokers that maintain a stable leverage during Gap openings and High Impact News. If your broker automatically reduces leverage at these moments, lot calculation and margin requirements may differ from normal conditions.

✅ Weekly Gaps generally provide larger market movements than Daily Gaps, making them a preferred setup for many Gap traders.


## Recommended Markets

GAP HUNTER performs exceptionally well on instruments that frequently generate gaps or strong movements after a session opens, such as:

✅ Comodities

✅ Indices


Simple. Fast. Efficient.

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Magic Point Calculation System Support, resistance, target position... Use scientific calculations to help your trades Find the corresponding and low points Through our observation of the current chart, find the corresponding high and low points Enter the high and low points and calculate Enter the high and low point at the corresponding positions and click calculate to get the support, resistance, target, etc. Pre-order and wait for the result Pre-order at the price calculatedthe risk of ext
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Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
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Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
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