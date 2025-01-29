Gold Centa Pro MT4

5

In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. GoldCenta EA is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of martingale and grid techniques. It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results.

The key advantage of this EA is that you can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $100, provided you use a Cent account. For a 0.01 lot size, increasing it to 0.1 requires at least $1,000 in a Cent account. While this is recommended, it is not mandatory. Alternatively, to trade with only 1% of your capital, you should deposit at least $300, though this is also not mandatory.

The special price of $30 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $30. The final price for Gold Centa Pro EA will be$480. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $60

The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of digits. It does not interfere with manual trading or the trading of other advisors. It only works with its own orders and provides all the necessary information about them as needed.

Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Also, please make yourself familiar with and understand how this Robot works, then only use it in a real account.

When testing an Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester, you should take into account the limitation on the maximum number of orders for the selected broker. If it is exceeded, the EA will not place a single order!


How to configure the money management parameters?

  • Utilize an Exness  or HFM Broker cent account  to convert $100 to $10,000 (cents).


" After your own testing, deposit a minimum of $1,000 and use the Gold Centa Pro EA on accounts such as Classic, ECN, Standard, PRO, Hedging, Zero, and Premium. This is a limited-time offer, so buy quickly, as the EA price will increase in the future."


GoldCenta EA Setup :

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe any recommend 5M 
Setting Default  
Manual & set files contact me after purchase to receive the and otherset files 
Brokers Any - (Recommended   Exness.com  - HFM CENT Account)
MinimumDeposit  Recommend $100 For cent 10000


We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000, and an active news filter. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.


The advantages of the Expert:


  • Suitable for CENT ACCOUNT 
  • Use of the Latest Programming Technologies 
  • Extensive Customization and Optimization Options  
  • Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments 
  • High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency
  • Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns 
  • Easy to Install


I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor.

  • If you have never used the EA before, you should write a request in the "Comments" section asking for instructions on how to use it. I will show and teach you how to use it.


These EAs systems can automate your trading. While traders of all experience levels can use this system, it can be beneficial to first trade on a demo account until you become consistent and confident enough to go live.


No one can promise guaranteed results. Every action has been taken to minimise the risk but the buyer should be aware that their capital is at risk and you run the EA at your own discretion. Past performance is not indicative of future outcomes.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not



Reviews 1
Manuel Gonzalez
157
Manuel Gonzalez 2025.03.07 02:46 
 

I want to state that I have purchased the GOLD CENTA PRO EA and have tested it on my VPS in my account and so far everything has been profitable. I am very happy with the performance of this EA and also with the excellent service from its owner; who has guided me throughout the process and has given me good guidelines for the management of the EA, as well as even helped me to install the VPS where the bot is currently located. Please, Mr. owner of the EA, I formally request that you grant me free of charge, as you have stated; the same GOLD CENTA PRO EA in MT5. I am very grateful to you.

Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Eliminator EA
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Eliminator EA is a professional and fully automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on GBPCAD. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with 6 indicators' confirmations. No need for unnecessary EA parameters. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. No needs to enter stop loss or take profit manually. Dropdown style Money Management can b
Civetta Night Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
Civetta Night Scalper is a night Scalper who trades at the beginning of the daily session when volatility is lower and spreads have now stabilized by monitoring price levels on various indicators. Once positions are opened and monitors them until they are closed with a profit if possible, or with a small loss. Civetta Night Scalper   does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, average positions, expected loss, etc. Positions always have a Take Profit and a Stop Loss and can be opene
Btc ScalperT
Oleh Tretiak
Experts
Результаты торговли в Telegram https://t.me/BtcScalperTm https://studio.youtube.com/video/ET1NM1AdbYo/livestreaming Recommended timeframe M5 Протестировать советник невозможно, потому что: Сложная логика тренда основана на: Анализ изменения цен за последние 9 секунд Сравнение с пороговыми значениями (60-70 баллов) Использование этих данных для принятия решений о входах, выходах и управлении позициями Сочетание с техническими индикаторами (SAR, полосы Боллинджера) Это позволяет советнику ад
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
C eight five
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This is an fully automated Forex EA  Can be used with TP and SL settings with trailing stop as Martingale The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. Be aware that using a different Broker can result in different results . I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Lemon Cat Scalper Free
Chun Wan Yeung
2 (1)
Experts
Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
FREE
Nas100 Scalping EA
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (3)
Experts
-->MT5 Version: https:// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107197 For recent EA trades check out my Profile : Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community Introducing the ultimate EA for traders looking to Trade short-term price movements in the NAS100 index - the NAS100 scalping EA! Our scalping EA is an automated trading software that Takes Advantage of The New York Stock Exchange Open Momentum. The EA identify High Probability trading opportunities And It's desi
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
ForexMarshalsSmart
Iurii Tokman
Experts
ForexMarshalsSmart   The EA's strategy is based on low-risk trading based on medium-term market trends. In the absence of aggressive scalping, the average profit per trade is 15-50 pips. ForexMarshalsSmart works with any MetaTrader 4 broker and meets the requirements of all the world's leading brokers. Description of the advisor settings: LotPosition - volume of market positions LotOrders - the volume of pending orders Distance - distance between orders, profit distance MagicNumber - advisor or
Bthree
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The B3 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth.I wish everyone who purchases the EA all the best possible success It works as well on cent accounts. Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Bfour
Steve Zoeger
Experts
The B4 Forex EA This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone
Rua TrailingStop BreakEven
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
Experts
Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do not use)     TrailingStop Save (Point)     TraililngStop Distance (Point) BreakEven: true (Use), false (do not use)     BreakEven Save (Point)     Brea
FREE
AVB Expert
Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
Experts
Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
FREE
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
FREE
TradeXStation
Joerg Hamann
Experts
The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution. In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data tha
The 5m gbpusd
Abdellatif El Alama
Experts
The Five Minutes GBPUSD When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle. When ex: 5 MINUTES time frame a candle moves fast as I need it or have a good change in price about over the 200 points this is a good choice to enter the market with a thiny order. Recommendations:  5 MINUTES    Timeframe GBPUSD have best result
Platinum Dragon EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
The EA opens two opposite orders, one of which is always closed with a profit , then the next pair of orders is placed. If the price goes in one direction, the adviser starts to increase profits, and losing trades increase the next lot, thereby closing all trades at the minimum profit. The Expert Advisor is well suited for overclocking a deposit on a cent account. Can be used on any pair. Options: Max Spread - Spread limit for opening the first orders. Lot - initial lot. MaxLot - Maximum lot. P
BlackSharkAlgo Pro MT4
Dara Rahmat Samii
Experts
BlackSharkAlgo Pro - Advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 BlackSharkAlgo Pro is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 , developed for experienced traders seeking an adaptive and versatile automated trading solution. This EA utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and execute trades across many currency pairs and Gold (XAUUSD), prioritizing robust risk management and precise position control. Required Configuration For the EA to function correctly, please add the following URLs to your Meta
Primer Scalper EA
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
Primer Scalper I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great. Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version. Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091 (Subscribe to Signals for Best Results) General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast V
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Gegatrade Advanced
David Zouein
5 (1)
Experts
Gegatrade Advanced EA is a state of the art Cost Averaging system It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” that suspends trading during news events the EA has lot of preset configuration files that can be downloaded from its Blog For full description visit the Blog :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720582 Trading Strategy The EA uses different strategy to each pre-set file which can all be downloaded from the Blog Gegatrade Advanced is open for the user to define his own strateg
MMM Fibonacci Retracement
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Retracement Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Retracement Levels. In finance, Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence. Fibonacci retracement is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after whic
Forex Mastery Escort EA
Nardus Van Staden
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy. Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
4.43 (7)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.43 (7)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199  Tomorrow price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced po
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (15)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
NEXON Ai
Hicham Chergui
5 (3)
Experts
NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
PrimAI Power MT4
Andrey Barinov
Experts
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (18)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.72 (1042)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.81 (16)
Experts
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 15 August 2025!  EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper - Real Time Bitcoin Sentiment Analysis From the Internet One of the greatest traders of all time lived by the principle to "Buy when others are fearful and sell when others are greedy". It is with this proverb in mind that Bitcoin Fear & Greed Scalper operates. The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is a comprehensive analysis of all societal factors affecting the Bitcoin market summed up in one easy to read number. It automatically scans the most reliable fundamental-base
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
AW Gold Trend Trading EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.4 (5)
Experts
Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup. The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes Advantages: Automated system with the ability to add manual orders Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm Ability to trade in one or both directions Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction Pluggable automatic volume calculat
More from author
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
Alien Matrix
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Alien Matrix 2.0 new version has been released with a 50% price reduction. This is a limited introductory offer. The offer ends after the first ten copies are sold. EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No Martingle, No Grid Alien matrix is one of the EAs I have used. I invite you to buy my Alien Matrix the strategy combines Price Action with tick patterns along with intelligent  filtering algorithms to identify high probability and low risk trading o
HFT Evaluation MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of   only $30   The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market ineffic
Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
The special price of $299 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100.  The final price for Unlimited Pip Gainer EA will be $3000 Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! Ready to start profiting in dollars completely automatically? Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimi
GoldMachina
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
Real Trend Alert
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Indicators
The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT ! Information Panel: We've equipped this indicator with a user-friendly Panel.  one side of the panel, the time frame is displayed, while on the other side, the currency pair is shown. Below that, the direction of the trend is identified, showing whether it is an uptrend or a d
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Gold Centa Pro MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  Gold Centa Pro  is a strategy that Not uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of Money management and grid techniques.   It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Filter:
Manuel Gonzalez
157
Manuel Gonzalez 2025.03.07 02:46 
 

I want to state that I have purchased the GOLD CENTA PRO EA and have tested it on my VPS in my account and so far everything has been profitable. I am very happy with the performance of this EA and also with the excellent service from its owner; who has guided me throughout the process and has given me good guidelines for the management of the EA, as well as even helped me to install the VPS where the bot is currently located. Please, Mr. owner of the EA, I formally request that you grant me free of charge, as you have stated; the same GOLD CENTA PRO EA in MT5. I am very grateful to you.

Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
1207
Reply from developer Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage 2025.03.07 03:25
Thank you for your honest review. Manuel Gonzalez Wishing you a great and successful trading day. Thank you for choosing and trusting GOLD CENTA PRO.
Reply to review