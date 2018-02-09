Generator Pro allows you to create strategies consisting of several virtual strategies (from one to hundreds of thousands) based on averaging. Each virtual strategy has its own type of strategy (Trend, AntiTrend), virtual deposit, virtual positions, lot. The EA controls the operation of all virtual strategies, sums up all operations and makes corresponding operations on the trading account.

Advisor operation modes



Without_file - mode without using a file with strategies. All virtual strategies will be generated based on the selected parameter ranges in the " GENERATOR " item. Strategies can be generated either randomly ( Random_Create_Mode =true ), by setting the number of strategies ( Random_Strategies ), or by listing all possible parameters. From_file - mode using strategy file. You can select the most successful strategies from the generated strategies at the creation stage ( Create_Mode ) according to some criteria ( Top_Mode, Top_Size ). All generated strategies will be written to a file that you can use in the From_file . Create_Mode - the mode of creating strategies based on the selected criteria and ranges of parameters of virtual strategies. Works in the strategy tester. To create a strategy, you need to decide on a trading pair, timeframe, time period, select the parameters of virtual strategies and run a test. After the test, you will generate a txt file (in the folder ...tester/files) , the result of which you can check in the strategy tester by selecting the From_file mode and running the test. Or use in real time by copying this file to a folder .../MQL4/Files and run the Expert Advisor in the From_file mode. Timeframe, trading pair, and MagicNumber must be the same as the file name. A detailed description of the adviser, a description of the parameters, as well as a detailed algorithm for creating strategies, read here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713891 You can either create your own strategies or use the ones already available here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713893





Recommended timeframe M15. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15.

Possibilities

When using a variety of strategies, risks are distributed and the probability of losing a deposit is reduced;

Ability to combine, edit and further optimize strategies;

Monitor the status of virtual strategies and manage them;

Use global restore.

Recommendations



Experience with the MetaTrader 4 terminal;

The initial deposit depends on the strategy, by default from 5000;

The more strategies used, the more computer power and memory is required;

Recommended period M15.

Also, the adviser has a functionality that has been proven over the years in operation on the terminals of many brokers, with a backup of the adviser's internal calculations, which are saved to a file, and in case of an unexpected suspension, all parameters are restored and the adviser will continue to work. But for this mode, you must use a VPS (or PC) with a remote desktop, as well as for working in From_file mode.

Expert Advisor Options



1) TradeMode - advisor mode;

2) GLOBAL PARAMETERS - global parameters of the adviser ( Risk - risk, AutoFixBalance - auto FixedBalance, FixedBalance - fixed balance, Min Lot To Start - minimum lot limit, Frequency – minimum next lot, Max. Total Lots - maximum limit, Auto GMT – automatic GMT, ManualGMTOffset=2 – manual GMT, SummerTime – Season, Slippage – slippage, SpreadLimit – spread limit, Commission - commission, Magic Number – unique number, Orders Comment – comments, FIFO – FIFO rule, Partition Close – partial closing, Real Positions Mode - real positions mode, Limit Orders Of Symbol – limitation of open positions by symbol)

3) FILTERS - filters ( NewsFilter - News, Time Filter - Time, Close And Remember Before Weekend - close and remember before the weekend, Slow Closing on Friday - slow close on Friday, Close All And Restart After DD,% – close and start again, Close All And Remember After DD,% – close and remember, SaveToExtarerecoveryAfterDD , FirstPosition&ReverseChance , LossToExtrarecoveryChance)

4) ADDITIONALL RECOVERY - additional recovery options ( GlobalRecovery2019 - on/off, GlobalRecovery2019_BalanceLimitPercent - balance loss limit, GlobalRecovery2019_Increment - addition, ExtraRecovery (work if >1) – value, Global Variable for ExtraRecovery - global variable for ExtraRecovery, UltraExtraRecovery – dynamic mode, kExtraRecovery – coefficient, MinxtraRecovery - min., MaxExtraRecovery - max, NotCloseLostStrategies - do not close losing strategies, AutoRestart - auto-close, NotAverageIfMoreMaxRealLots - do not average if lots are more than MaxTotalLots, NotLimitBalance - do not limit the balance, NotLimitMaxLot - do not limit lots)

5) CREATE MODE PARAMETERS - creation mode parameters ( DynamicExcludeMode - dynamic exception, Top_Mode - criterion, Top_Size - top, UseIgnorFile - use ignore file, IgnorFile - name, Random_Create_Mode , Random_Strategies )

6) VIRTUAL STRATEGY PROPERTIES - properties of virtual strategies ( Strategy - choice of strategy, Volatility Multiplier - multiplier)

7) GENERATOR - generator:

7.1) MAIN - basic parameters ( pVirtualBalance; pVirtualBalance2; pVirtualBalanceInc - virtual balance; pStartLots;...2;...Inc - initial lot; pMaxLots;... - max. lots; pStepLots;... - min. step; pChangeLots;... - multiplier; pProfitFactor;... - required profit; pTrendPer;... - trend period; pLimitDayPrice;... - restriction on movement; pReverseInd;... - reversal indicator; pDelta=100;... - max. averaging distance; pMaxTotalOrd;... - max. value of virtual orders; pLimitOnReverse;... - Restriction on position reversal. pReduceLotsAfterReverse;... - reduce the amount of lots during a reversal; pAllowReduceLotsFrom;... - allow to reduce lots from the value)

7.2) ADVANCED OPTIONS - additional options.

7.3) TO USE IN OPTIMIZATION - additional parameters for optimization.