Generator Pro
- Experts
-
Sergey RozhnovAbout me: I have experience in Forex trading and software development since 2006.
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 23 December 2022
- Activations: 5
Generator Pro allows you to create strategies consisting of several virtual strategies (from one to hundreds of thousands) based on averaging. Each virtual strategy has its own type of strategy (Trend, AntiTrend), virtual deposit, virtual positions, lot. The EA controls the operation of all virtual strategies, sums up all operations and makes corresponding operations on the trading account.
Advisor operation modes
- Without_file - mode without using a file with strategies. All virtual strategies will be generated based on the selected parameter ranges in the " GENERATOR " item. Strategies can be generated either randomly ( Random_Create_Mode =true ), by setting the number of strategies ( Random_Strategies ), or by listing all possible parameters.
- From_file - mode using strategy file. You can select the most successful strategies from the generated strategies at the creation stage ( Create_Mode ) according to some criteria ( Top_Mode, Top_Size ). All generated strategies will be written to a file that you can use in the From_file .
- Create_Mode - the mode of creating strategies based on the selected criteria and ranges of parameters of virtual strategies. Works in the strategy tester. To create a strategy, you need to decide on a trading pair, timeframe, time period, select the parameters of virtual strategies and run a test. After the test, you will generate a txt file (in the folder ...tester/files) , the result of which you can check in the strategy tester by selecting the From_file mode and running the test. Or use in real time by copying this file to a folder .../MQL4/Files and run the Expert Advisor in the From_file mode. Timeframe, trading pair, and MagicNumber must be the same as the file name.
A detailed description of the adviser, a description of the parameters, as well as a detailed algorithm for creating strategies, read here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713891
Recommended timeframe M15. The default settings are suitable for EURUSD M15.
Possibilities
- When using a variety of strategies, risks are distributed and the probability of losing a deposit is reduced;
- Ability to combine, edit and further optimize strategies;
- Monitor the status of virtual strategies and manage them;
- Use global restore.
Recommendations
- Experience with the MetaTrader 4 terminal;
- The initial deposit depends on the strategy, by default from 5000;
- The more strategies used, the more computer power and memory is required;
- Recommended period M15.
Also, the adviser has a functionality that has been proven over the years in operation on the terminals of many brokers, with a backup of the adviser's internal calculations, which are saved to a file, and in case of an unexpected suspension, all parameters are restored and the adviser will continue to work. But for this mode, you must use a VPS (or PC) with a remote desktop, as well as for working in From_file mode.
Expert Advisor Options
1) TradeMode - advisor mode;
2) GLOBAL PARAMETERS - global parameters of the adviser ( Risk - risk, AutoFixBalance - auto FixedBalance, FixedBalance - fixed balance, Min Lot To Start - minimum lot limit, Frequency – minimum next lot, Max. Total Lots - maximum limit, Auto GMT – automatic GMT, ManualGMTOffset=2 – manual GMT, SummerTime – Season, Slippage – slippage, SpreadLimit – spread limit, Commission - commission, Magic Number – unique number, Orders Comment – comments, FIFO – FIFO rule, Partition Close – partial closing, Real Positions Mode - real positions mode, Limit Orders Of Symbol – limitation of open positions by symbol)
3) FILTERS - filters ( NewsFilter - News, Time Filter - Time, Close And Remember Before Weekend - close and remember before the weekend, Slow Closing on Friday - slow close on Friday, Close All And Restart After DD,% – close and start again, Close All And Remember After DD,% – close and remember, SaveToExtarerecoveryAfterDD , FirstPosition&ReverseChance , LossToExtrarecoveryChance)
4) ADDITIONALL RECOVERY - additional recovery options ( GlobalRecovery2019 - on/off, GlobalRecovery2019_BalanceLimitPercent - balance loss limit, GlobalRecovery2019_Increment - addition, ExtraRecovery (work if >1) – value, Global Variable for ExtraRecovery - global variable for ExtraRecovery, UltraExtraRecovery – dynamic mode, kExtraRecovery – coefficient, MinxtraRecovery - min., MaxExtraRecovery - max, NotCloseLostStrategies - do not close losing strategies, AutoRestart - auto-close, NotAverageIfMoreMaxRealLots - do not average if lots are more than MaxTotalLots, NotLimitBalance - do not limit the balance, NotLimitMaxLot - do not limit lots)
5) CREATE MODE PARAMETERS - creation mode parameters ( DynamicExcludeMode - dynamic exception, Top_Mode - criterion, Top_Size - top, UseIgnorFile - use ignore file, IgnorFile - name, Random_Create_Mode , Random_Strategies )
6) VIRTUAL STRATEGY PROPERTIES - properties of virtual strategies ( Strategy - choice of strategy, Volatility Multiplier - multiplier)
7) GENERATOR - generator:
7.1) MAIN - basic parameters ( pVirtualBalance; pVirtualBalance2; pVirtualBalanceInc - virtual balance; pStartLots;...2;...Inc - initial lot; pMaxLots;... - max. lots; pStepLots;... - min. step; pChangeLots;... - multiplier; pProfitFactor;... - required profit; pTrendPer;... - trend period; pLimitDayPrice;... - restriction on movement; pReverseInd;... - reversal indicator; pDelta=100;... - max. averaging distance; pMaxTotalOrd;... - max. value of virtual orders; pLimitOnReverse;... - Restriction on position reversal. pReduceLotsAfterReverse;... - reduce the amount of lots during a reversal; pAllowReduceLotsFrom;... - allow to reduce lots from the value)
7.2) ADVANCED OPTIONS - additional options.
7.3) TO USE IN OPTIMIZATION - additional parameters for optimization.
Positive results in the past do not guarantee future profits.
This review has been edited after years of testing Generator Pro 2.3. I state that before releasing this review I had some harsh criticisms towards Sergey, intelligent people however recognize mistakes, which is why I am here to praise this masterpiece by Sergey which expresses the best of automatic trading on the international scene.
This product represents what will never fail over time because it follows the only true strategy that will NEVER fail, in fact the money management with which Generator Pro manages multiple currencies without risking overexposure is something truly precise and conservative, all of which is combined perfect execution of orders where even unexpected market movements result in low-risk management of losses. The virtual strategy emulation system is the real REVOLUTION of this system, in addition to the real market, the system simultaneously processes virtual tests to understand which alternatives could be in addition to the adopted strategy so as to be able to respond immediately to any market changes, strategies that could turn out to be bankrupt will be excluded, thus avoiding further worsening the situation without risking other capital.
Imagine that your trading has the strategy called "n.23" running and suddenly it is causing losses due to the sudden change in the market trend, at the same time on a virtual console over 100 virtual strategies go to market to test the trend and go from virtual to real to replace the one that is at a loss, giving a new interpretation to the motion of the trend.
All my tests over the years have found the best method of execution by adopting the "TREND" strategy while in the Anti-Trend strategy I have only encountered bad results. The best currency pairs in trend strategy were: GBPUSD – CADJPY – GBPJPY - I only mention these three because they represent the absolute TOP that give away regular low-risk profits almost every day. My advice is then to create a COPY TRADING system in which the associated account replicates the initial lotsize with a multiple set by you. It is not a tool for everyone but a masterpiece that requires experience in trading and patience in understanding how to best set each single cross based on the broker and server latency.
The very complexity of this EXPERT ADVISOR makes it initially difficult to approach and my assessment could appear "biased", only after having tested the various crosses in real time will you realize that you are facing the best system in the world not only for trading but of TESTING. The developer Sergey according to my almost twenty years of experience is the best in the world for automatic trading systems. However, I must also add some defects to this, I trust Sergey Rozhnov who will be more present in the updates and replies, the activations (5) are a bit low especially when it comes to an investment that requires (500$ usd) and a lot time to find the best settings to operate. I hope with my contribution to give due weight to a product and a developer that have no precedent.
Thank you Sergey Rozhnov