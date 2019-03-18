Dow Jones King Premium

This robot works in 60-minute periods. Opens a limited number of transactions when it reaches a specific transaction volume. You can run the following system if you want to open operations.





Set the amount of the lot from the set You can start the strategy test by typing the broker name of the Us30 or Dow symbol type and selecting the lot amount.





Symbol EA = US.30+ ( Sample Symbol Name Your Brokers )





Period : H1





( Cancellation and Money Back Guarantee within 7 Days )