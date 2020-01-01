Mascote Super Trend

This EA is designed to enter orders without the use of martingales, to maximize the correct entries this EA uses special filters specially designed for the indicated currency pairs, also uses direct relation with other TimeFrames, besides the MACD.





It has input capability in the opposite direction of movement (reverse) if the trader so wishes. The position is plotted by a stoploss and static takeprofit based on price.





Operation:





You work with regular variable spread brokers and generally work best on the currency pairs below. It is advisable to first run on a demo account to see which currency pairs will be best for your broker, as each broker uses different liquidity providers. and software services.





Features:





Scheduled for the following currencies:

Periods: M30 and H1

Currency Pairs: USD/CHF, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD,

AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY, NZD/USD.





✔Take TakeProfit and StopLoss function.

✔ Works with 4 to 5 digit brokers.

✔ Propagation filter.

✔ Lowering protection.

✔ EA Information Dashboard.

✔ 4 Types of Money Management (Fixed Lot, Calculated, Proportional, Balanced).

✔ Ajust Adjustable trading times.

✔ Avançado Advanced algorithm for entering and leaving the market.





Inputs Descriptions:





Choose the type of setting you want: Trader can choose between Robot_Setup or My_Setup, we suggest testing Robot_Setup first.

Choose Proportional Lot or Fixed Lot: By default, the lot is calculated in proportion to the account balance amount, but you can choose by fixed lot.

Take Profit: It is the distance to correct the profit, the default is 120, but it analyzes the market and can change according to the chosen currencies.

Stop Loss: It is the distance to correct losses, the default is 80 and it analyzes the market to change this value according to the currency.

Reverse Order: Enter 1 or -1 When Trader enters 1, the Robot makes investments in the optimal order for the desired currency pair, when Trader enters -1, the investment will be made in reverse order.

Higher limit: Maximum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.

Lower limit: Minimum tolerance limit for entering order, suggestion: 0.01 to 0.5.

Average Fast: This fast average helps in decision making.

Average Slow: Is also part of a dataset that assists in the decision to issue an order.

From zero to three. Price series smoothing methods: Price series smoothing methods. Values ​​from zero to three.

From zero to six. Method for calculating the indicator: Method for calculating the indicator. Values ​​from Zero to Six.