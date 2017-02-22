Turns Area Alert
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator points at the areas of the potential price reversals using alerts.
It is based on the moving average and RSI indicators, and shows their difference.
Description of the indicator settings:
- EMA_Period — The averaging period for the calculation of the Moving Average indicator.
- EMA_Method — Averaging method. Can be any of the enumeration values, SMA — simple averaging, EMA — exponential averaging, SMMA — smoothed averaging, LWMA — linearly weighted averaging.
- EMA_Price — applied price. It can be one of the enumeration values. CLOSE — close price. OPEN — open price. HIGH — High price for the period. LOW — Low price for the period. MEDIAN — median price, (high+low)/2. TYPICAL — typical price, (high+low+close)/3. WEIGHTED — weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.
- RSI_Period — Averaging period for the RSI calculation.
- PSI_Price — applied price. Similar to EMA_Price.
- level_up_alert - the upper level for alerts.
- level_dn_alert - the lower level for alerts.
- Alerts - show a dialog box containing custom data;
- Text_BUY - custom text for a buy signal.
- Text_SELL - custom text for a sell signal.
- Send_Mail - send an email using an address specified on the Email tab of the options window.
- subject - email header.
- Send_Notification - sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the Notifications tab.
- Crossing - enable displaying only the bars that cross the level_up_alert and level_dn_alert levels.
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