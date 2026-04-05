Heikin Ashi Trader
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Heikin Ashi Trader - helps a trader to identify sell zones and buy zones. When the indicator paints the candles red, you need to open sell orders. When the indicator paints the candles blue, you need to open buy orders. It is very easy to work with this indicator. It can be used on different currency pairs and different timeframes. Also, this indicator is well suited for scalping (intraday trading).
Advantages of the Heikin Ashi Trader indicator:
- works on all currency pairs
- works on all timeframes
- does not redraw values
- lags a little and shows fairly accurate signals in the direction of the market
- very easy to set up
Indicator settings:
- period - indicator period.