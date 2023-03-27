Breakout Notindy

This Indicator will notified you when market going to trend reversal, build with candlestick pattern strategy 

--> Sell Reversal Notification will flag with the Yellow arrow

--> Buy Reversal Notification will flag with the Pink arrow

After Flag Appear, the market usually reverse but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when market in the middle of the trend
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