Breakout Notindy
- Indicators
-
Danni JumenaI'm an Indicators Trader but not scalper, sometimes seeing the chart pattern also.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Indicator will notified you when market going to trend reversal, build with candlestick pattern strategy
--> Sell Reversal Notification will flag with the Yellow arrow
--> Buy Reversal Notification will flag with the Pink arrow
After Flag Appear, the market usually reverse but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when market in the middle of the trend