One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why the Citizen indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. You should use the indicator as an additional indicator, that is, you need to use this indicator for example to perfectly display price movements! Its signals are based on a reliable algorithm. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time. The indicator works on all timeframes. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with rollbacks and reversals. Every rise and fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a strong position. At such moments you are most vulnerable.