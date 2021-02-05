MurreyVVB

The indicator accurately displays support and resistance levels. Visualizes important strong levels and average strength levels on the chart.

It is important that the indicator does not redraw depending on the time frame change.

The indicator can be used for any form of trading, scalping, mid-range trading.. on any currency pair.

For medium-term trading, we recommend using the default parameters.

All parameters in the indicator are configurable. The indicator lines are displayed in the main price window.
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Viacheslav Bychkov
Indicators
The indicator is useful for experienced traders and beginners. Displays the HAMMER candle pattern. Simultaneously scans H1, H4, D1 and displays the corresponding alert on the screen, accompanied by an audible signal. The alert displays information about the timeframe of the pattern and the trading symbol on which the pattern appeared. Only you can make a decision about entering the market based on the pattern. Since it is better to enter the market from the support and resistance levels, I r
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