The indicator accurately displays support and resistance levels. Visualizes important strong levels and average strength levels on the chart.





It is important that the indicator does not redraw depending on the time frame change.





The indicator can be used for any form of trading, scalping, mid-range trading.. on any currency pair.





For medium-term trading, we recommend using the default parameters.





All parameters in the indicator are configurable. The indicator lines are displayed in the main price window.