Non Repaint EMA crossover

PLEASE NOTE:  You can customize the settings of all 3 EMA as per your requirement. The accuracy will change as per your settings.


100% Non repaint

Pre-alert (get ready) signals

Non-delay indications

24/7 signals

100% No lag

No recalculating

Lifetime license

This is a EMA crossover indicator and its 100% non repaint indicator. The EMA_1 and the EMA_2 is based on which signal is generated. EMA_3 is a Higher EMA value which will remain below or above the candle (market) to identify the trend. Means Suppose if its a downtrend and EMA_3 is above the candle, then only on the crossover of EMA_1 and EMA_2 the signal will be generated. In an uptrend as per EMA_3, the signal for down will not be generated even after the crossover of EMA_1 and EMA_2. If using for binary options for 1 candle trading then 1 step martingale can be used.

The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.


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