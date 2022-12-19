ALL IN 1 Divergence Macd Rsi Stochastic

4.25

Divergence

Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals.

Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals.

Application of this indicator

It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consuming or the trader's diagnosis may be wrong.

Leave the job to this indicator, just drag it on the chart to automatically detect divergences.

This indicator detects all regular (RD) and hidden (HD) divergences for 16 indicators by a unique algorithm.

 

Indicator parameters

·         Oscillator/Indicator type:  choose the indicator you want

·         MACD inputs:  set inputs for MACD indicator.

·         Stochastic inputs:  set inputs for Stochastic indicator.

·         OsMA inputs:  set inputs for OsMA indicator.

·         Other indicators period: set inputs for the other indicators (Except MACD, Stochastic and OsMA).

·         Prefix:  To detect the signal in several indicators at the same time, in this case select the Prefix option differently.

·         Other Parameters are because of the user Interface and alerts or notifications.

Abilities

·         Divergence detection for all major indicators (16 indicators).

·         User Interface

 

What market should I use?

With confidence in all markets such as Forex, stock market and Crypto market



Reviews 4
forix7
627
forix7 2025.06.28 12:08 
 

Very useful and reliable indicator, very helpful and available publisher, very happy, thank you

wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.03.11 22:33 
 

A must have indicator I have used other divergence indicator nothing as good as this,this software performance is exceptional mind blowing I still wonder why I never discovered this long ago this indicator does what it says and all most 100% accurate even other paid indicator 4 times the price of this indicator can not deliver what this indicator does 10 stars rating I wish I could give it

Mishel2022
58
Mishel2022 2022.12.21 07:39 
 

It is admirable; All indicators in one product! God job author.

Recommended products
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Experts
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Citizens
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is a trend, which is why the Citizen indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. You should use the indicator as an additional indicator, that is, you need to use this indicator for example to perfectly display price movements! Its signals are based on a reliable algorithm. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on m
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
Reza Aghajanpour
4.64 (11)
Indicators
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicators
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
Magician Of Custom Index chart window
BaiChun Li
Indicators
Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
MACD Signal indicator
Adam Zolei
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
FREE
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
Indicators
It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions. What makes this indicator unique? Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula. It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making i
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Magician Of Custom Index separate window
BaiChun Li
Indicators
Charles Henry Dow felt that if the industrial average and the railroad average both moved in the same direction, it meant that a meaningful economic shift was occurring. In brief, this indicator bases on the Dow's theory. It can create an index of market symbols, almost anythings index. For example: Index of the Euro, Index of the Great Britain Pound, Index of the Japanese Yen, Index of the Swiss Franc, Index of the Gold, Index of the New Zealand Dollar, Index of the Australian Dollar, Index of
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Minotaur Waves is a precision-crafted market analysis tool designed to detect confirmed directional shifts and potential reversal zones using a dual-layered signal engine. The system integrates the powerful Minotaur Oscillator with dynamic band analysis to offer accurate, non-repainting signals optimized for active trading. Minotaur Waves is fully compatible with all currency pairs and performs best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY across M1, M5, M15, and M30 timeframes. Stay up to date with upda
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
RVI with 2 Moving Averages ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RVI and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4. No Repaint. - Relative_Vigor_Index (RVI) itself is a technical momentum indicator which is very useful on trend markets. - "RVI and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of RVI oscillator. PC and Mobile Alerts. - Indicator is great for momentum trading especially on big timeframes: D1, H4, H1, M30. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any timeframe. - You ca
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Telegram to MT4 using AI   - AI-Powered Signal Copier Bot Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan
FREE
MACD CloseBars
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The MACD CloseBars indicator is a trading system based on the MACD indicator popular among many traders, which is built on the principle of bars closing above the moving averages selected in the indicator settings. The signal for entering/exiting the market is the frame of the bars colors according to the trend: in case the bars in the main window of the chart are closed above/below the Fast Moving Average, Slow Moving Average individually or both together. Indicator Parameters Fast Moving Aver
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Voles Indicator
Oleg Klimakhin
Indicators
Voles Indicator Operation Principles It is based on the standard indicators of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It shows the market entry points. How to trade When a bar is complete and an arrow is shown, place a BuyStop order at the High of the bar is the arrow is green, or a SellStop order at the Low of the bar if the arrow is red. StopLoss should be set at the level of the last downwards fractal below the entry point at a green arrow or at the level of the last upwards fractal above the entry poi
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Triple Divergence Hunter is a multi-indicator divergence detection sub-window indicator designed specifically for both   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It deeply integrates three classic momentum indicators—MACD, KDJ, and RSI—using rigorous crossover and extreme value comparison algorithms to precisely capture top and bottom divergences between price and indicators. Additionally, the indicator features a built-in custom K88/D88 momentum trend system, helping traders identify reversal
MasterFx BuySellCorrection Macd
Nuno Revez
Indicators
BSC is an indicator created to make calculations of the BUY and SELL signals informing when the trend starts and ends. It also reports when there is a correction relating to this previous BUY or SELL signal. After this correction , it again indicates that this correction has ended, returning to trend again. This indicator can be used in any timeframe. Characteristics Type of indicator: MACD Socks used: EMA5 - EMA 34 - SMA 5 MACD Signal Crossing with MACD MAIN Red Color = Price Drop Color Green
TPS Golden Cross EA
Gopal Goswami
Experts
Golden Cross EA is an automated trading solution designed to capitalize on the 'Golden Cross' pattern, a powerful bullish signal generated when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. This expert advisor identifies and acts upon this favorable market condition, executing buy trades to potentially capture upward price momentum. The EA features customizable lot size, stop loss, and optional trailing stop functionality, enhancing trading flexibility and risk manageme
HTF Moving Averages Cross mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
RSI TrendLine Divergency Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; divergence on the last bar. Parameters of levels of extremum, 50-level and divergence are adjustable. Parameters La
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
OrderBlock Analyzer
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicators
The OrderBlock Analyzer is a powerful custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to detect and highlight critical Order Blocks on your price charts, helping you identify potential reversal points and key areas of market interest. Key Features: Order Block Detection: Automatically identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks, marking areas where institutional traders are likely to enter or exit positions. Customizable Display: Choose your preferred colors and styles for bullish and bearish Order
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Scalping Strategy Pivots MT4
Fatima Hosseini
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Having a strategy in the market is one of the main conditions for trading. The presence of various and complicated indicators and tools sometimes makes trading difficult, and the user gets confused after trying various methods and gets stuck in a loss cycle, the result of which is usually clear. This indicator is a simple strategy based on the detection of pivots and short-term trends, which helps you to easily trade in trends. Sometimes a simple but efficient strategy has a b
Scalping Strategy Trend Whipper
Fatima Hosseini
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Trend detection is one of the basic challenges of every trader. Finding a way to tell when to enter a trade is very important, timing is a game changer, not too early and not too late. Sometimes, due to not knowing the market conditions, the trader closes his positions with a small profit or allows the losses to grow, these are the mistakes that novice traders make. Indicator Trend Whipper is a complete trading strategy and can improve the trader's trading process. The trend d
Scalping Strategy MACD Divergence DTOs
Fatima Hosseini
Indicators
Download the free version here. MACD Indicator The Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) is a trend following momentum indicator which shows the relationship between two moving averages that we chose and configure them on the indicator. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period exponential moving average and the 12 period D.A.M. These are the default parameters when you put the MACD indicator on the charts, and the period is usually 9 which means the last 9 candles. DT-Osci
Scalping Strategy Pivots proMT4 Signals
Fatima Hosseini
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Having a strategy in the market is one of the main conditions for trading. The presence of various and complicated indicators and tools sometimes makes trading difficult, and the user gets confused after trying various methods and gets stuck in a loss cycle, the result of which is usually clear. This indicator is a simple strategy based on the detection of pivots and short-term trends, which helps you to easily trade in trends. Sometimes a simple but efficient strategy has a be
Trend Whipper Precision Scalping Strategy
Fatima Hosseini
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Trend detection is one of the basic challenges of every trader. Finding a way to tell when to enter a trade is very important, timing is a game changer, not too early and not too late. Sometimes, due to not knowing the market conditions, the trader closes his positions with a small profit or allows the losses to grow, these are the mistakes that novice traders make. Indicator Trend Whipper is a complete trading strategy and can improve the trader's trading process. The trend de
Filter:
forix7
627
forix7 2025.06.28 12:08 
 

Very useful and reliable indicator, very helpful and available publisher, very happy, thank you

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2023.08.14 12:07 
 

It's actually a beautiful tool but my goodness it's too heavy, you put it on 10 pairs and my test laptop crashed.

wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.03.11 22:33 
 

A must have indicator I have used other divergence indicator nothing as good as this,this software performance is exceptional mind blowing I still wonder why I never discovered this long ago this indicator does what it says and all most 100% accurate even other paid indicator 4 times the price of this indicator can not deliver what this indicator does 10 stars rating I wish I could give it

Fatima Hosseini
7979
Reply from developer Fatima Hosseini 2023.03.31 23:48
thank you
Mishel2022
58
Mishel2022 2022.12.21 07:39 
 

It is admirable; All indicators in one product! God job author.

Fatima Hosseini
7979
Reply from developer Fatima Hosseini 2022.12.21 11:48
thank you🙏🙏
Reply to review