Equity Curve MT5 Indicator by PipTick

The Equity Curve indicator is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time.

For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1.


Main features

  • The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time.
  • High precision on the minute chart.
  • High-speed calculation.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.
Please visit the Equity Curve indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Candle Timer MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.56 (9)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
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Heiken Ashi MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
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The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
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Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
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Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
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Candle Timer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
3.8 (5)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
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Basket Trading MT5 EA by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Basket expert advisor   can open up to 10 trades at once. It was developed for basket traders who need to open a lot of trades on many different pairs. Expert advisor allows to set a take profit and stop loss as a value in money for each basket trade. This EA is also equipped with hedge functions and allows traders to use the Classic hedge strategy or Sure-Fire strategy, also known as "Always in profit". Main features Opening multiple trades simultaneously EA Works on any market (forex,
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
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Trading Sessions MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
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Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
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Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
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Heiken Ashi MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
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Supply and Demand Zones MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zones indicator is one of the best tools we have ever made. This great tool automatically draws supply and demand zones, the best places for opening and closing positions. It has many advanced features such as multi timeframe zones support, displaying the width of zones, alert notifications for retouched zones, and much more. Because of market fractality, this indicator can be used for any kind of trading. Whether you are a positional, swing, or intraday trader does not ma
Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
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Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
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OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (5)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
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Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
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Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
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Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
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Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
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Fibonacci Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
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Equity Curve MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Utilities
The  Equity Curve indicator   is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time. For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1. Main features The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time. High precision on the minute chart. High-speed calculation. Available for MT4 and MT5. Please visit the   Equity Curve indicator   product page for the input and output parameters settings.
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Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring the range of bars. It quickly and easily helps evaluate the ATR's current spread (range), which is especially useful for VSA traders. The indicator for classifying the range of bars (candles) uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. Our ATR indicator is rendered as a histogram. This indicator
Volume MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Volume indicator   is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Mov
Currency Barometer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Currency Barometer indicator   is a unique tool that measures the strength of two currencies represented in the pair and compares the difference between them. The result is shown as a histogram where you can simply identify which currency is the strongest. This indicator is designed to measure the strengths and weaknesses of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, AUD, and NZD) and works on 28 currency pairs. The indicator uses the CI method (Commodity Channel Index) to calc
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicators
The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The   VWAP indicator   is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  -
Correlation Matrix MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instrumen
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
PipTick Pairs Cross MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicators
The Pairs Cross indicator is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs Cro
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flya200
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flya200 2023.01.11 16:41 
 

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Michal Jurnik
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Reply from developer Michal Jurnik 2023.01.13 18:55
Thank you very much for your review. I’m glad you are satisfied! Happy trading!
[Deleted] 2019.01.14 08:16 
 

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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.28 06:44 
 

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