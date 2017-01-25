Equity Curve MT5 Indicator by PipTick

The Equity Curve indicator is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time.

For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1.





Main features

The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time.

High precision on the minute chart.

High-speed calculation.

Available for MT4 and MT5.

Please visit the

product page for the input and output parameters settings.



