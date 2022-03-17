Discreet Trading Panel

Save time placing orders

This is a tool for manual trading. It has an intuitive, and straightforward interface without any useless extras. Allows you to automatically calculate the order volume size, open both market and pending order.  Works on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.

Input fields:

  • Order Size - as percentage of account free margin
  • Take Profit - as percentage of account balance
  • Stop Loss - as percentage of account balance
  • Symbol Contract Size - needs to be manually entered for some instruments, except currency pairs (also depends on the broker)
  • Pending Order Offset - offset in pips from current Ask/Bid price of a pending order opening price
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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