Discreet Trading Panel
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Save time placing orders
This is a tool for manual trading. It has an intuitive, and straightforward interface without any useless extras. Allows you to automatically calculate the order volume size, open both market and pending order. Works on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.
Input fields:
- Order Size - as percentage of account free margin
- Take Profit - as percentage of account balance
- Stop Loss - as percentage of account balance
- Symbol Contract Size - needs to be manually entered for some instruments, except currency pairs (also depends on the broker)
- Pending Order Offset - offset in pips from current Ask/Bid price of a pending order opening price