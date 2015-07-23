Heiken Ashi MT4 Indicator by PipTick

4.67

The Heikin Ashi indicator is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version.


The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods:

  • SMA - Simple Moving Average
  • SMMA - Smoothed Moving Average
  • EMA - Exponential Moving Average
  • LWMA - Linear Weighted Moving Average


Main features

  • The indicator shows Heikin Ashi as a classic or smoothed version
  • Excellent tool for simple assessment of the trend
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN) 
  • The indicator is non-repainting
  • Ready for backtesting
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, MA periods...)
  • High-speed calculation
  • Available for MT4 and MT5


Please visit the Heikin Ashi indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.

    Bidhan A Patel
    1065
    Bidhan A Patel 2020.09.22 01:44 
     

    a good indicator to use with combination with other indicators.....

    t10000
    148
    t10000 2024.11.19 14:35 
     

    Just what I was looking for !!

