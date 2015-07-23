Heiken Ashi MT4 Indicator by PipTick

The Heikin Ashi indicator is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version.





The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods:

SMA - Simple Moving Average

SMMA - Smoothed Moving Average

EMA - Exponential Moving Average

LWMA - Linear Weighted Moving Average





Main features

The indicator shows Heikin Ashi as a classic or smoothed version

Excellent tool for simple assessment of the trend

Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

The indicator is non-repainting

Ready for backtesting

Customizable parameters (Colors, MA periods...)

High-speed calculation

Available for MT4 and MT5





Please visit the

product page for the input and output parameters settings.