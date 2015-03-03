Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick

5

The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience.


What is VSA?

VSA - Volume Spread Analysis is a form of technical analysis which attempts to look into price action in relation to volume. This is a proven method for analyzing financial markets. This approach works in all markets because the VSA evaluates the imbalance between supply and demand, which is constantly emerging.

More information can be found at this site: http://www.volumespreadanalysis.com/


Patterns

The Volume Spread Analysis indicator shows 28 patterns that are divided into two groups. Signs of Weakness [SOW] and Signs of Strength [SOS].

  1. U - Upthrust [SOW].
  2. RU - Reverse Upthrust [SOS].
  3. PU - Pseudo Upthrust [SOW].
  4. PRU - Pseudo Reverse Upthrust [SOS].
  5. ND - No Demand [SOW].
  6. NS - No Supply [SOS].
  7. PBC - Potential Buying Climax [SOW].
  8. PSC - Potential Selling Climax [SOS].
  9. CAS - Climactic Action - Professional Selling [SOW].
  10. CAB - Climactic Action - Professional Buying [SOS].
  11. RS - Reverse Shake-Out [SOW].
  12. S - Shake-Out [SOS].
  13. 2RS - 2-Bars Reverse Shake-Out [SOW].
  14. 2S - 2-Bars Shake-Out [SOS].
  15. TR - Top Reversal [SOW].
  16. BR - Bottom Reversal [SOS].
  17. RER - Reversal After Effort to Rise [SOW].
  18. REF - Reversal After Effort to Fall [SOS].
  19. SVS - Stopping Volume - Professional Selling [SOW].
  20. SVB - Stopping Volume - Professional Buying [SOS].
  21. TD - Test of Demand [SOW].
  22. TS - Test of Supply [SOS].
  23. FPB - Falling Pressure - No Buyers [SOW].
  24. FPS - Falling Pressure - No Sellers [SOS].
  25. ERM - End of a Rising Market [SOW].
  26. EFM - End of a Falling Market [SOS].
  27. HS - Hidden Selling [SOW].
  28. HB - Hidden Buying [SOS].


Main features

  • The indicator shows 28 VSA patterns.
  • Accurate signals.
  • Based on the original VSA.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Ready for backtesting.
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Pattern Visibility, Text Size...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • Can be used for creating EA (Expert Advisor).
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Volume Spread Analysis indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.

20770 2022.08.25 14:26 
 

Hi Michal just brought your indicator works great just one problem when the indicator is added to a chart om MT5 the text down at the bottom left all overlaps . So where it says Bar - Up Bar the Up Bar text overlaps and Bar text and the same with the Close if it says down close the down close overlaps the Close text to its left & the same with the Volume - Low the Low text overlaps the Volume Text. This happens with all the text at the bottom left of the chart could you sort this problem out please. The indicator works great because i know how to apply VSA . Would be great if you could sort this problem out Thanks for a great indicator. If you need a Screen Shot just Let me Know.

Steven Bramall
52
Steven Bramall 2022.05.24 20:20 
 

Hi Michal Very many thanks for developing your indicator which I am enjoying using enormously. I have only been using it for a couple of days so please take this review as an 'initial findings' rating; I'll add more detail in a couple of months. The indicator has over 20 signal types and presents them very clearly on the chart. It is, however, becoming clear that different markets respond to different types of signal. For example, Forex pairs experience the "U" - up-thrust on a regular basis and this does seem to be a very reliable pattern if the trader gives the market time to respond, however, this type of pattern is rarely seen in the Commodities market which behaves very differently. To make sense of the indicator, the trader needs a good understanding of VPA/VSA first otherwise the codes will become overwhelming or even meaningless. To date I have enacted 23 trades directed via the indicator of which 12 have resulted in profit, 1 in loss and the remainder 50/50 p/l but still open. In testing, using the demo on GBPUSD I found approx 79% successful signals on U/RU and CAB/CAS combined but much lower simply using the ND/NS flag. I guess this is the essential point: test each market individually to find out which signal provides that market's best result. The ability to easily turn on/off each element is excellent and each can be coloured to highlight although perhaps individual sizing might be useful (non-essential). My strategy at the moment is to use it to enact quite small trades (in terms of pips) on longer timeframes rather than waiting for the mega move - and this seems to be working well, largely thanks to the quality of the indicator. 5 stars for the quality of the information the indicator provides - it is obvious just how much work has gone into this and the developers need special commendation. However, for the trader using it, please test each market individually. My next stage will be to link this to the piptick volume indicator. It is a bit of a shame that these are not combined into one or, that they may be offered as a combined bundle at reduced price. If, in the future there were to be an EA which would combine the 2 and trade via combinations of signals for each market, I'd be a willing purchaser. Overall, if you trade using Volume Spread Analysis, this great indicator does much of the heavy lifting for you. So far, well worth the cost and I've already made it back from the market. Please accept that I have only used it for 2 days but I think this might become my most useful trading tool. I'm using the mt5 version. Thanks

Felipe Knopik Rodrigues
50
Felipe Knopik Rodrigues 2021.03.04 21:40 
 

Great, it helps to find turning points...

Reply to review