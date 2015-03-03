Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick

The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience.





What is VSA?

VSA - Volume Spread Analysis is a form of technical analysis which attempts to look into price action in relation to volume. This is a proven method for analyzing financial markets. This approach works in all markets because the VSA evaluates the imbalance between supply and demand, which is constantly emerging.

More information can be found at this site: http://www.volumespreadanalysis.com/





Patterns

The Volume Spread Analysis indicator shows 28 patterns that are divided into two groups. Signs of Weakness [SOW] and Signs of Strength [SOS].

U - Upthrust [SOW]. RU - Reverse Upthrust [SOS]. PU - Pseudo Upthrust [SOW]. PRU - Pseudo Reverse Upthrust [SOS]. ND - No Demand [SOW]. NS - No Supply [SOS]. PBC - Potential Buying Climax [SOW]. PSC - Potential Selling Climax [SOS]. CAS - Climactic Action - Professional Selling [SOW]. CAB - Climactic Action - Professional Buying [SOS]. RS - Reverse Shake-Out [SOW]. S - Shake-Out [SOS]. 2RS - 2-Bars Reverse Shake-Out [SOW]. 2S - 2-Bars Shake-Out [SOS]. TR - Top Reversal [SOW]. BR - Bottom Reversal [SOS]. RER - Reversal After Effort to Rise [SOW]. REF - Reversal After Effort to Fall [SOS]. SVS - Stopping Volume - Professional Selling [SOW]. SVB - Stopping Volume - Professional Buying [SOS]. TD - Test of Demand [SOW]. TS - Test of Supply [SOS]. FPB - Falling Pressure - No Buyers [SOW]. FPS - Falling Pressure - No Sellers [SOS]. ERM - End of a Rising Market [SOW]. EFM - End of a Falling Market [SOS]. HS - Hidden Selling [SOW]. HB - Hidden Buying [SOS].





Main features

The indicator shows 28 VSA patterns.

Accurate signals.

Based on the original VSA.

Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

The indicator is non-repainting.

Ready for backtesting.

Customizable parameters (Colors, Pattern Visibility, Text Size...).

High-speed calculation.

Can be used for creating EA (Expert Advisor).

Available for MT4 and MT5.





Please visit the

product page for the input and output parameters settings.