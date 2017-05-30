OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5

5

The OHLC indicator shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session.


Levels

  • High of the current or previous session.
  • Low of the current or previous session.
  • Open of current or previous session.
  • Close of the current or previous session.
  • Midpoint of the current or previous session.


Recommendations

  • Using previous session values of High, Low, Close and Mid is beneficial for support and resistance levels. It tends to work very well.


Main features

  • The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Open, Close and mid. 
  • Current or previous session values.
  • Alert notifications for indicator lines.
  • Custom session time.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). 
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Ready for backtesting.
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Line thickness, Visibility...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.

 

Please visit the OHLC indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.


Reviews 7
mt5ikuzza
24
mt5ikuzza 2025.05.29 17:09 
 

Great indicator, Ive set up hi-lo-cl daily, weekly, monthly in colours of my choice no problem.

Chispa2023
64
Chispa2023 2024.01.18 16:48 
 

Muito bom! MID line serves as target. Thank you very much.

Andre Marchese
18
Andre Marchese 2025.03.18 18:53 
 

I´ve liked a lot. It's help-me understand the general volatility and several instruments. Thank you very much.

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mt5ikuzza
24
mt5ikuzza 2025.05.29 17:09 
 

Great indicator, Ive set up hi-lo-cl daily, weekly, monthly in colours of my choice no problem.

Andre Marchese
18
Andre Marchese 2025.03.18 18:53 
 

I´ve liked a lot. It's help-me understand the general volatility and several instruments. Thank you very much.

jguellbo
66
jguellbo 2025.01.01 19:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Super_Bejo
34
Super_Bejo 2024.11.18 03:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shrestha
89
Shrestha 2024.05.21 15:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chispa2023
64
Chispa2023 2024.01.18 16:48 
 

Muito bom! MID line serves as target. Thank you very much.

Manoj B
38
Manoj B 2023.01.30 15:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michal Jurnik
57975
Reply from developer Michal Jurnik 2023.02.02 07:41
Hello Manoj,
Thank you for reporting the issue. I'll check it as soon as possible.
Reply to review