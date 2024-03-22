Candle Countdown Timer

4.92

Introducing the Candle Countdown - Your Ultimate Trading Companion!

Elevate your trading experience with our innovative Candle Countdown. This powerful tool provides a clear, visual representation of the remaining time until the next candle closes, empowering you to make informed decisions and execute your trades with precision.

Key Features:

  • Real-time countdown display, seamlessly integrated into your trading charts
  • Sleek, intuitive design that enhances your chart's visual appeal
  • Adaptive view that automatically adjusts to any timeframe, from minute to month
  • Easy setup

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the Candle Countdown is an indispensable tool for anyone looking to optimize their time-based trading strategies. By providing a clear, at-a-glance view of the remaining time in each candle, you'll be able to plan your entries and exits with greater confidence and efficiency.


Candle Countdown serves as a superb addition to enhance XScalpGenesis. The integration creates a comprehensive trading solution that maximizes your strategic capabilities.
Check out XScalpGenesis here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115690

Reviews 18
josevr277
14
josevr277 2026.06.26 13:00 
 

Indicador claro, simple y limpia ejecución, muchas gracias. Saludos

Carloscampos.inc
14
Carloscampos.inc 2026.06.24 01:10 
 

El contador aparece en la vela, asi que es bien facil estar viendo el contador al vigilar elcomportamiento del precio

Trading Advanced
30
Trading Advanced 2026.05.12 16:29 
 

Excelente indicador de tiempo

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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gb020300
14
gb020300 2026.08.13 06:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.08.16 22:51
Thank you very much for your 5-star review! I’m really glad you find the Candle Countdown Timer useful. I truly appreciate your kind words and recognition of the work. Wishing you successful trading!
josevr277
14
josevr277 2026.06.26 13:00 
 

Indicador claro, simple y limpia ejecución, muchas gracias. Saludos

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.06.26 14:44
¡Muchas gracias! Que sea claro y con una ejecución limpia es justo lo que busco, así que me alegra que se note. ¡Mucho éxito en tu trading! 😊
Carloscampos.inc
14
Carloscampos.inc 2026.06.24 01:10 
 

El contador aparece en la vela, asi que es bien facil estar viendo el contador al vigilar elcomportamiento del precio

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.06.25 12:31
¡Muchas gracias por las cinco estrellas! Me alegra que estés contento con el Candle Countdown Timer. Un saludo.
Trading Advanced
30
Trading Advanced 2026.05.12 16:29 
 

Excelente indicador de tiempo

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.05.20 07:11
¡Gracias por tu valoración, Trading Advanced! Nos alegra que el Candle Countdown Timer te ayude en el día a día. ¡Mucho éxito!
5033825727
14
5033825727 2026.05.02 07:57 
 

nice! working good!

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.05.04 13:38
Thank you! Glad to hear it’s working well for you. 😊
MUGABE G.
18
MUGABE G. 2026.04.16 20:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.04.20 08:03
Thank you very much for your kind words! I really appreciate your support and I’m glad you’re enjoying it. 😊
Wesley Kurten
37
Wesley Kurten 2026.03.16 18:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.04.20 08:02
Muito obrigado! Fico feliz que esteja funcionando bem para você — simples e funcional é exatamente o objetivo. 😊
pg honeybabe
18
pg honeybabe 2026.03.05 04:21 
 

ใช้ดี

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.03.05 08:33
ขอบคุณมากครับ ดีใจที่คุณชอบและใช้งานได้ดีครับ! 😊
ana123-
14
ana123- 2026.02.11 20:31 
 

Perfect

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2026.02.16 09:31
¡Muchas gracias! Me alegra mucho saber que estás satisfecho. 😊
Arafatullah337
15
Arafatullah337 2025.12.28 13:45 
 

Easy Installation and Super performance Thanks a lot.

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.12.29 16:22
Thank you so much! I’m really happy to hear the installation was smooth and that you’re enjoying the performance. Wishing you great results and happy trading!
John3103
14
John3103 2025.12.21 20:13 
 

nice

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.12.22 09:02
Thank you very much, glad you like it!
Nakarin Tawan
30
Nakarin Tawan 2025.11.25 17:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.11.26 09:00
ขอบคุณมากครับ ดีใจที่คุณชอบการใช้งานครับ!
sebastian0815
666
sebastian0815 2025.11.19 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.11.20 13:08
Vielen Dank Sebastian für deine 5-Sterne-Bewertung! Freut mich sehr, dass dir das Tool gefällt. Genau diese einfache und effiziente Nutzung ist das Ziel bei allen unseren Tools. Viel Erfolg beim weiteren Handel!
rlago
16
rlago 2025.05.05 00:42 
 

Funciona

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.05.05 08:26
Obrigado pelo feedback, rlago! Ficamos felizes que esteja funcionando bem para você. Muito sucesso no seu trading!
Adegoke Austin
18
Adegoke Austin 2025.01.02 11:23 
 

EXCELLENT AND EASY TO SET UP. unlike other countdowns, it does not have any lags which is amazing. What's more amazing is that it's free. Thank you to the owner.

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2025.03.04 15:28
Thank you, Adegoke! We’re thrilled that you’re enjoying the tool. Happy trading!
jorgeg Meinhardt
20
jorgeg Meinhardt 2024.09.04 04:29 
 

Excelente este utilitário.

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2024.09.04 19:46
Obrigado, Jorgeg, pela excelente avaliação! Ficamos felizes em saber que você está aproveitando nosso utilitário. Boas negociações!
Carlos Lema
28
Carlos Lema 2024.08.16 02:48 
 

Excellent

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2024.08.19 09:17
Gracias, Carlos, por tu excelente reseña. Nos alegra saber que estás satisfecho con nuestra herramienta. ¡Que tengas éxito en tus operaciones!
Waddah Abdaljabbar Haik
335
Waddah Abdaljabbar Haik 2024.07.18 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurice Tusche
6834
Reply from developer Maurice Tusche 2024.07.29 09:16
شكرًا جزيلًا على تقييمك الرائع! نحن سعداء جدًا لأن أداتنا قد نالت إعجابك ونأمل أن تساعدك في تداولك بشكل جيد.
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