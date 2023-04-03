Market Break Lines MT5
- Utilities
-
Manpreet SinghCOPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
- Version: 1.0
Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions.
This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets.
Inputs:
- Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time
- Change Color and width of partition lines
- You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show).
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MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93562?