GlobalTrendFilter

The indicator is built on a principle similar to neural networks, and it calculates a multidimensional polynomial.

When you install it on a chart or make changes to the indicator's parameters, or when you switch the chart period, the indicator is initially initialized.

During initialization, not only the entire period of the chart is recalculated, but also the indicator is self-trained.

The indicator's parameters include Sensitivity, Forecast, and degree of harmonization.

The indicator theoretically calculates the probable market price by excluding "random noise" but leaving strong repeating trends.

Therefore, it is useful to track the intersection of the current price and the indicator chart, which is usually the first sign of a trend change.

I have an indicator "New Trend Detector" which is "sharpened" to recognize a new trend and its use in conjunction with this indicator gives a clearer picture.

(https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/101103?source=Site+Profile+Seller)



