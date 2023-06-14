GlobalTrendFilter

The indicator is built on a principle similar to neural networks, and it calculates a multidimensional polynomial.

When you install it on a chart or make changes to the indicator's parameters, or when you switch the chart period, the indicator is initially initialized.

During initialization, not only the entire period of the chart is recalculated, but also the indicator is self-trained.

The indicator's parameters include Sensitivity, Forecast, and degree of harmonization.

The indicator theoretically calculates the probable market price by excluding "random noise" but leaving strong repeating trends.

Therefore, it is useful to track the intersection of the current price and the indicator chart, which is usually the first sign of a trend change.

I have an indicator "New Trend Detector" which is "sharpened" to recognize a new trend and its use in conjunction with this indicator gives a clearer picture.

(https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/101103?source=Site+Profile+Seller)


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Sergei Kuzmenko
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Thread indicator is calculating possible values for the upcoming periods. It is built by author’s system, with ability to learn. Input data   ( recommended interval ): Sensitivity to oscillatory motion (integer value, 0 - 8) increase of value shifts priority of calculation towards high-frequency vibrations (increase loads the system) Shift of diagram (integer value, 0 - 8) shifts output of indicator to the right Diagram forecast (integer value, maximum 10) defies the number of periods calculated
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Advanced harmonic filter minimum
Sergei Kuzmenko
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Advanced harmonic filter is a reliable and smart utility that uses an author's algorithm to process continuous data and present them in the form of harmonic oscillations. The utility can identify regularities and patterns in the input data, which are then used to generate output data that is most similar to the input data. This makes it a powerful tool to use with other indicators to predict future trends and identify   Elliott   waves on selected intervals. The utility is most effective when us
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Advanced harmonic filter
Sergei Kuzmenko
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Advanced harmonic filter is a reliable and smart utility that uses an author's algorithm to process continuous data and present them in the form of harmonic oscillations. The utility can identify regularities and patterns in the input data, which are then used to generate output data that is most similar to the input data. This makes it a powerful tool to use with other indicators to predict future trends and identify   Elliott   waves on selected intervals. The utility is most effective when us
New Trend Detector
Sergei Kuzmenko
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The indicator detects the beginning of a new trend not directly, but by comparing two forecast values ​​based on the available history. Its action is based on the assumption that the predicted (historically normal) price and the real price differ due to the appearance of "new" force (unbalanced impact on the market), which usually leads to a significant market correction in an unstable market. The indicator does not track market stability, so it is recommended to use other methods to control vol
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