Quick Close
- Utilities
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Nikitha Lilitha MathanganaPlanning beats talent and skills, I work smart. My work ethic is cutting edge, state of the art and tri-coastal. I am a multi-tasker, I can give you a gigabyte in a nano second. I am a new wave but am old school and my inner-child is outward bound. So I'm interactive, I'm hyperactive and from time
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Quick Close Button provides you with a quick, fast, effective, and handy way to close orders, positions, bearish and bullish open, profiting and losing positions.
Available options:
- Close All: close all orders and positions.
- Close Profit: close all positions in profit.
- Close Loss: close all positions in loss.
- Close Stop: close all stop orders.
- Close Buy: close all buy positions.
- Close Sell: close all sell positions.
- Close Orders: close all orders
- Close Positions: close all positions
- # : Hides / Shows the options