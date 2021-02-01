Quick Close

  • Utilities
  • Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
    Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana

    Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana

    Planning beats talent and skills, I work smart. My work ethic is cutting edge, state of the art and tri-coastal. I am a multi-tasker, I can give you a gigabyte in a nano second. I am a new wave but am old school and my inner-child is outward bound. So I'm interactive, I'm hyperactive and from time
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Quick Close Button provides you with a quick, fast, effective, and handy way to close orders, positions, bearish and bullish open, profiting and losing positions.

Available options:

  • Close All: close all orders and positions.
  • Close Profit: close all positions in profit.
  • Close Loss: close all positions in loss.
  • Close Stop: close all stop orders.
  • Close Buy: close all buy positions.
  • Close Sell: close all sell positions.
  • Close Orders: close all orders
  • Close Positions: close all positions
  • # : Hides / Shows the options



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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Smart AI M5
Nikitha Lilitha Mathangana
Experts
Smart AI is a 100% calculating smart Robot that uses cutting edge algorithms. A technology you can trust in. Features: Time Based Trading Stop Loss Take Profit Trailing Stop Loss Break Even Stop Counter Trades Trade Appender One Click Buttons Close All: close all orders and positions. Close Profit: close all positions in profit. Close Loss: close all positions in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders. Close Buy: close all buy positions. Close Sell: close all sell positions. Close Orders: close
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