Candle Timer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
- Utilities
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Michal Jurnik"Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." - Stephen King. Those few words reflect myself very well. I am probably not the most talented developer in the world but I truly believe in hard work, professional attitude and
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 3 July 2022
The Candle Timer indicator displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart.
Main features
- The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart.
- Alert notifications for new bar.
- Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
- Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...).
- Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...).
- Very fast calculation.
- Available for MT4 and MT5.
Please visit the Candle Timer indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.
I love this indicator ! Very well designed: it's visible on every time frame if desired. Very discreet and effective! And it is free ! Good job ! Thank you.