Market Grid View

5

Market Grid View is a utility to replace the original 'Market Watch' window. It was designed to be fast and give the user the ability to navigate over all symbols with just a click, while watch the price change or last trade value.

To use it, configure your "Market Watch" window with all the symbols you want to monitor, and you can close it. Then insert the indicator in the graph.

The parameters window need to be configured:

  • Columns: the number of columns you want to be drawn
  • ShowInfo: the type of information you want to show
    • last trade value in the same currency as the symbol
    • price change from close
    • price change from last trade in last session
    • price change from open

The price change from close is:

  • 100*(last - close)/close
  • The close is the last value trade in the last day. It is very common to measure the price change with this method.

The price change from last trade in last session is:

  • 100*(last - last_session_trade)/last_session_trade

The price change from open is:

  • 100*(last - open)/open
  • This is very useful for daytraders that do not stay with positions overnight.

After the Market Grid View is inserted, all symbols will be shown in a grid.

The background color for each symbol box always uses the same "ShowInfo" configuration to estimate the color. When the price change is 10% or bigger, the maximum color will be set (green or red), otherwise, a proportional color will be set.

Even when using the LAST in the show info field, the background is still configured based on price change from last trade from last session.

If you click inside a symbol box, the chart will be configured with the symbol you clicked in.

There is a limitation of 200 symbols, because in the computer I used to test, I have memory limitations, so I could not test with more then 200 symbols. If you need more than that, please email me.

I only validate it in Brasilian Stock Market (BOVESPA) and XM Forex trading.


HEATMAP Functionality

You can use this tool as a heatmap. If you configure the symbols to be close in the list, than it will became a heatmap. Suppose you want to follow all stocks that are related to Oil, then you group close all the symbols related to Oil, and it will serve as a heatmap.

For example, you want to check the Australian Stock Market. Then select only symbols from Australia from Symbols window (ctrl+M), and you have a HeatMap for Australia. Check the print bellow.

Or, suppose you want to figure out which section from Bovespa is having the better performance today. Order your Symbols in market watch (ctrl+M) and them will be separated by sections. For example, in the 2 firsts lines of the screenshot for iBovespa, we can see how the banks are performing at this moment. Check the other print bellow.

Reviews 3
eders
174
eders 2020.06.25 22:18 
 

ÓTIMO

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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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eders 2020.06.25 22:18 
 

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Paulo Moraes
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