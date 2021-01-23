Trendline Equalizer

1.5
When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices.

For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.

For the median or weighted, the position of the point above the candles, below the candles, or inside the candlestick does not matter.



There is a setting for displaying the slope angles of the line.
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The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
FREE
Trend RSI filter for Moving Average
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator averages the price using one of four methods: Simple Exponential Linear Weighted Smoothed Tema Dema None Then filters the result through the RSI values. This results in a line drawn that approximates the trend change in the RSI peak zones. The last three screenshots show two indicators on a single chart with RSI high and low prices and the rest of the default parameters. The up color (red) for the high prices is set to None, while the down color (blue) for the low prices is set to
FREE
Auto Fibo DWM
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator takes the last closed bar from three timeframes (daily, weekly, monthly) and draws Fibonacci levels based on the high and low prices of that bar. Depending on the opening and closing prices, the high and low are reversed. That is, if the candle is bullish, the low price is used as the starting price; otherwise, the high price is used. There's a second drawing option. Two opposing Fibonacci levels are drawn, each colored differently. Coincident levels and levels within the 0-100 ra
FREE
Strong movement levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looks for strong price movements and draws levels upon their completion. You determine the strength of the movement yourself by specifying in the settings the number of points and the number of candles of the same color in a row in one direction. There are 2 types of building in the settings: extrenum - high / low close - close price You can also adjust the number of displayed levels and the number of candles for calculations. By default, the settings indicate 5 levels for 360 candles. That
FREE
RSI multi timeframes lines builder
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator draws horizontal lines based on the RSI indicator's overbought and oversold levels. The closing prices of the bar are selected when it exits the overbought zone or when the RSI indicator first crosses the 50% line. For more information, you can enable the display of RSI values ​​for the most recently closed bars in the upper left corner. It also displays information about whether the RSI indicators are in the overbought or oversold zone. All timeframes are available. Can be enable
FREE
Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm. That is, the shape of the candles does not change. In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart. Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator. . 　　　　　　　 　　　　　 　 　　　 　 　 　 　　　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　 　　
FREE
Mahisto Trend Chart
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator makes calculations based on data obtained from one of seven (7) moving averages and colors the chart. Simple moving averages are those that have only one important calculation parameter - the period. The shift in the indicator is not used. There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value). shift trick must always be less than the period value. Available averages: MA Simpl
FREE
Highlighting strong price movements
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator highlights in color the places on the chart where the price moves in one direction continuously from the selected number of candles. You can specify the number of points from the beginning of the movement to select only movements from this amount. It can be useful for looking for reversals or sharp impulses. I also recommend purchasing this utility to determine local weekly / monthly trends and support and resistance lines. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61401
FREE
MARSI trend levels builder
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator uses moving average reversal values ​​on all selected timeframes to plot levels where the moving average has reversed, which can be considered support or resistance levels, as well as trend change signals on the timeframe of the newly drawn line. The moving average is passed through the RSI indicator. The line colors are customizable and, by default, indicate the following: 1. Purple - the moving average has changed direction downwards. 2. Gold - the moving average has changed di
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Trend histogram Mefistofel
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
Calculates pivot levels. It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels. Parameter values: style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow) price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level pivot line intersection color - the color
FREE
Fight of Forces Histogram
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears. It works like this: The values ​​of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all. .
FREE
Levels of Pivots
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
FREE
Pnitrol Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
FREE
Stop Loss Util
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility automatically sets the take-profit and stop-loss levels specified by the user in the parameters and moves the stop-loss line when the specified number of points above the trade price is exceeded. There are 4 trailing stop options: Disabled - Disabled Trail - Simply move the stop-loss level To breakeven - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when the value of points specified in the settings is exceeded and do not move the level any further As steps - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when
FREE
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faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.01.18 14:37 
 

It is hard to be critical of an indicator that is free, but it still should be reviewed. The indicator requires the user add a trendline to the chart and it applies (like a magnet) to the area it deems worthy. . But it does not seem to help when looking for a critical area. It bounces around too many places in the general area. I will continue to experiment with it and if things change, I will add new comments.

Nikolay Mitrofanov
18211
Reply from developer Nikolay Mitrofanov 2022.01.18 14:51
This is not an indicator. This is a help utility.
There are no "common or critical areas". Magnetization occurs to the candle, over which the mouse pointer is located.
This is obvious and directly described in the description.
If it worked by area and adjusted, as you probably expected, then it would be described in the description .. I won't remake anything.
topline8000
1144
topline8000 2021.10.19 13:04 
 

does not work

Nikolay Mitrofanov
18211
Reply from developer Nikolay Mitrofanov 2021.10.19 21:09
Everything works.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/61044?source=Site+Main#!tab=comments
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