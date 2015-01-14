Volume MT4 Indicator by PipTick

The Volume indicator is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high.

This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods:

SMA - Simple Moving Average

SMMA - Smoothed Moving Average

EMA - Exponential Moving Average

LWMA - Linear Weighted Moving Average





Interpretation

By default, there are six zones that a user can change. Depending on which zone corresponds to the volume, the histogram bar is colored with an appropriate color. This way, you can easily recognize how high the volume is compared to previous bars.

Ultra Low volume zone - gray

Low volume zone - white

Average volume zone - yellow

High volume zone - gold

Very High volume zone - dark orange

Ultra High volume zone - crimson





Main Features

A simple classification of volume.

Several optional calculation methods.

User selectable ranges of the zones.

Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN).

A very fast and reliable indicator.

Customizable parameters (colors, line thickness, MA period, etc.).

Real and Tick Volume.





