Currency Barometer MT4 Indicator by PipTick

The Currency Barometer indicator is a unique tool that measures the strength of two currencies represented in the pair and compares the difference between them. The result is shown as a histogram where you can simply identify which currency is the strongest. This indicator is designed to measure the strengths and weaknesses of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, AUD, and NZD) and works on 28 currency pairs. The indicator uses the CI method (Commodity Channel Index) to calculate currencies' strength and weakness.


Interpretation

The indicator is divided into three zones.

  • Overbought zone - above the line of 200.
  • Normal zone - between the lines 200 and -200.
  • Oversold zone - under the line of -200.

Because the Currency Barometer compares the first currency in the pair against the second one, it is better to use a sophisticated scale.

  • Extremely Strong - ForestGreen.
  • Very Strong - LimeGreen.
  • Strong - GreenYelow.
  • Neutral - Yellow.
  • Weak - Orange.
  • Very Weak - OrangeRed.
  • Extremely Weak - Crimson.


How to Use the Currency Barometer?

We are sure there are many ways to use our Currency Barometer. For example, you can trade divergences between the price and the indicator. Of course, you can also trade the classical trend strategy - buy a strong currency and sell a weak one. However, never use this strategy if Currency Barometer is in the extreme zone. Conversely, this is often an opportunity to trade in the opposite direction (reverse strategy).


Main Features

  • A simple comparison of the strength of two currencies.
  • The indicator works with 28 pairs.
  • Automatic recognition of the currency pair.
  • Overbought and oversold areas for entering or exiting the trades.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN).
  • Non-repainting.
  • Ready for backtesting (customizable look-back period).
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Line thickness, Period...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • The indicator works with prefixes and suffixes of symbols as well (EURUSD.m, EURUSD-pro...).
  • It can be used for creating an EA (Expert Advisor).
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.


Please visit the Currency Barometer indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.


Recommended products
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicators
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
RQL Trend Board MT4
Zoltan Nagy
Indicators
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board   is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:   Green   – bullish bias → look for   long   setups   Yellow   – ranging / unclear →   no trade zone   Red   – bearish bias → look for   short   setups The indicator gives a clear   overall picture   of where the
FREE
Hunter Pro for MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
The trend indicator notifies about the direction of the microtrend, the beginning of a new trend or correction. Suitable for any trading instruments: currency pairs, stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures, etc. The indicator does not change readings (does not redraw). A signal about a trend change comes as quickly as possible. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter Exiting a trade with the opposite signal is indicated for an example. You can close your trades in other places to maximiz
Comparison
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Comparison indicator can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow each other. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display another chart on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and quite accurately determine the beginning of trends. The principle of trading by indicator signals is also simple: a currency pair, the chart of which is above, should be sold, and the one below, should be boug
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
Azumi
Noorazren Bin Baharil
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Azumi: A Streamlined and Powerful Tool for XAUUSD Trading Azumi offers a practical approach to XAUUSD trading by combining technical analysis with configurable risk management tools. Built around proven concepts like Fibonacci retracement and ATR-based calculations, Azumi is designed to assist traders in making informed decisions while managing risk effectively. Why Choose Azumi? Backtested on XAUUSD over a 14-month period using a $200 starting balance. Results and screenshots available
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Project Maximum Heat MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Project Maximum Heat   is a unique fully automated system designed to operate on 28 currency pairs and 5 timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The strategy is based on numerous strategies such as working on a sideways trend, downtrend, uptrend, breakout of triangular trends and others. To calculate the required combinations, such indicators are used as: Moving Average, MACD, Standard Deviation, Commodity Channel Index, RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands. The EA uses a hidden one: stop loss, take profit,
PipTick Pairs Spread MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Indicators
The Pairs Spread indicator has been developed for the popular strategy known as pairs trading, spread trading, or statistical arbitrage. This indicator measures the distance (spread) between prices of two directly (positively) correlated instruments and shows the result as a curve with standard deviations. So, traders can quickly identify when the instruments are too far apart and use this information for trade opportunities.  How to use the Pairs Spread indicator Best results are attained whe
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Multi Currency Trend Strength Indicator Basic
Desmond Wright
3.25 (4)
Indicators
Are you tired of having many open charts and watching many different currency pairs? M‌CTSI will monitor the strengths of 56 currency pairs and show you the best pairs to trade, no more guessing which currency is stronger/weaker, no more trading a pair that is not moving positively. This is the BASIC version. MCTSIP is the more advanced version and can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20994 You may have many charts open trying to determine the best currency pair to trade on
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Spread Record Analyzer
Toshio Ishimoto
Utilities
This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats. In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard is a powerful and comprehensive indicator that provides a deep insight into currency momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes. This robust tool utilizes moving averages to identify the latest crossover points and effectively tracks the strength of currencies up to the current price. With its intuitive design and user-friendly interface, this dashboard offers a wealth of information for traders seeking to make informed decisions. One of the
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns scans the Renko chart brick by brick to find some famous chart patterns that are frequently used by traders across the various financial markets. Compared to the time-based charts, patterns based trading is easier and more evident on Renko charts due to their uncluttered appearance. KT Renko Patterns features multiple Renko patterns, and many of these patterns are extensively explained in the book titled Profitable Trading with Renko Charts by Prashant Shah. A 100% automated
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
Visual Vortex Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
More from author
PipTick Currency Index MT4
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Currency Index indicator enables traders to display any index of eight major currencies. It uses a special calculation that considers specific currency pairs and their weights. The default weights are based on the BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey results. Because of this advantage, the trader can see each currency's true strength and weakness. Note:  If the indicator is used in Strategy Tester (demo version), please keep in mind that all currency pairs' data must be downloaded in History
Candle Timer MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.57 (7)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
FREE
Heiken Ashi MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.33 (3)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
FREE
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
Candle Timer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (4)
Utilities
The   Candle Timer indicator   displays an advanced bar countdown timer on a chart. This study indicates the remaining time for the last candle in the chart. Main features The indicator shows the remaining time for the last bar in the chart. Alert notifications for new bar. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, Text size, Visibility...). Ideal tool for all kinds of trading (Scalpers, intraday traders...). Very fast calculation. Availa
FREE
Basket Trading MT5 EA by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Basket expert advisor   can open up to 10 trades at once. It was developed for basket traders who need to open a lot of trades on many different pairs. Expert advisor allows to set a take profit and stop loss as a value in money for each basket trade. This EA is also equipped with hedge functions and allows traders to use the Classic hedge strategy or Sure-Fire strategy, also known as "Always in profit". Main features Opening multiple trades simultaneously EA Works on any market (forex,
Heiken Ashi MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Heikin Ashi indicator   is our version of the Heikin Ashi chart. Unlike competitor products, this indicator offers extensive options for calculating Heikin Ashi candles. In addition, it can be displayed as a classic or smoothed version. The indicator can calculate Heikin Ashi with moving average by four methods: SMA  - Simple Moving Average SMMA  - Smoothed Moving Average EMA  - Exponential Moving Average LWMA  - Linear Weighted Moving Average Main features The indicator shows Heikin As
FREE
Trading Sessions MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Pivot Point MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
Indicators
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
Correlation Matrix MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Correlation Matrix   indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instr
Correlation Matrix MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The Correlation Matrix indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instruments. The default setting is set to 28 currency pairs, gold, and silver, but the indicator can compare any other symbols. Interpretation of the indicator Positive correlation  (correlation is above 80 %). Negative correlation  (correlation is below -80 %). Weak or no correlation  (correlation is between -80 and 80 %). Main features The indicator shows the actual correlation between the selected instrumen
Volume MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Volume indicator is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Moving
Fibonacci Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
FREE
Equity Curve MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The  Equity Curve indicator   is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time. For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1. Main features The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time. High precision on the minute chart. High-speed calculation. Available for MT4 and MT5. Please visit the   Equity Curve indicator   product page for the input and output parameters settings.
FREE
Equity Curve MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (2)
Utilities
The  Equity Curve indicator   is a simple and helpful tool that shows the development of the equity curve in real time. For precision measurement, it should be used in a separate window with a period of M1. Main features The indicator shows the development of the equity curve in real time. High precision on the minute chart. High-speed calculation. Available for MT4 and MT5. Please visit the   Equity Curve indicator   product page for the input and output parameters settings.
FREE
Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Utilities
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Fibonacci Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Fibonacci indicator   automatically displays the Fibonacci retracement levels, representing significant support and resistance. The range for calculating the indicator can be taken from the previous day, week, month, year or user-specified session. Levels 100 %  (High) of the range from the previous session. 0 %  (Low) of the range from the previous session. 76,4 %  of the range from the previous session. 61,8 %  of the range from the previous session. 50 %  of the range from the previou
FREE
Retracement MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
5 (4)
Indicators
The   OHLC indicator   shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session. Levels High  of the current or previous session. Low  of the current or previous session. Open  of current or previous session. Close  of the current or previous session. Midpoint  of the current or prev
FREE
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Retracement MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Retracement indicator   shows the current and historical high, low and mid values. Optionally, it can also display major retracement levels. All these levels together form the significant levels of support and resistance. Therefore, it is essential to know them for every kind of trader. Levels High Low Midpoint 76,4 % 61,8 % 38,2 % 23,6 % Main features The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Mid and selected retracements. Four optional retracement levels. Alert notifications
FREE
Close MT4 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Utilities
The   Close script   is a simple tool that allows traders to close their trades by three methods. Just run the script and choose the close method. Closing methods Symbol  - Allows closing all open trades for a specific symbol. All_Trades  - Allows closing all open trades. Magic_Number  - Allows closing all open trades according to their magic number. Recommendation AutoTrading functions must be activated.  If the AutoTrading function is disabled, the script will not work. EA should be stopped.
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring the range of bars. It quickly and easily helps evaluate the ATR's current spread (range), which is especially useful for VSA traders. The indicator for classifying the range of bars (candles) uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. Our ATR indicator is rendered as a histogram. This indicator
Volume MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Volume indicator   is an excellent tool for measuring tick volume or real volume activity. It quickly and easily helps traders evaluate the volume's current size. The indicator for classification of the volume size uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, the area where the volume is located (relative to the moving average) is labeled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high, or ultra-high. This indicator can calculate the moving average by four methods: SMA - Simple Mov
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
Indicators
The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review