OHLC Indicator by PipTick MT4

5

The OHLC indicator shows the current and historical values of High, Low, Open, Close and Mid for a specific time period. It can plot the current values or the values from the previous session. The indicator's range can be calculated from a daily, weekly, monthly, or user-specified session.


Levels

  • High of the current or previous session.
  • Low of the current or previous session.
  • Open of current or previous session.
  • Close of the current or previous session.
  • Midpoint of the current or previous session.


Recommendations

  • Using previous session values of High, Low, Close and Mid is beneficial for support and resistance levels. It tends to work very well.


Main features

  • The indicator shows the actual levels of High, Low, Open, Close and mid. 
  • Current or previous session values.
  • Alert notifications for indicator lines.
  • Custom session time.
  • Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
  • The indicator is non-repainting.
  • Ready for backtesting.
  • Customizable parameters (Colors, Line thickness, Visibility...).
  • High-speed calculation.
  • Available for MT4 and MT5.

 

Please visit the OHLC indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.


Reviews 6
BobDarsh Shekaran
85
BobDarsh Shekaran 2026.07.24 02:05 
 

Awesome Indicator

Mitchell Lee
69
Mitchell Lee 2024.04.04 08:14 
 

Really good auto adjusting OHLC indicator, showing traders whether the markets are working the high or low of the previous day. Recommended as very helpful.

harvestor
21
harvestor 2024.01.08 13:46 
 

This is an excellent indicator, it works exceptionally well and is very stable. Thank you for making it available to us.

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BobDarsh Shekaran
85
BobDarsh Shekaran 2026.07.24 02:05 
 

Awesome Indicator

Mitchell Lee
69
Mitchell Lee 2024.04.04 08:14 
 

Really good auto adjusting OHLC indicator, showing traders whether the markets are working the high or low of the previous day. Recommended as very helpful.

harvestor
21
harvestor 2024.01.08 13:46 
 

This is an excellent indicator, it works exceptionally well and is very stable. Thank you for making it available to us.

pusher
14
pusher 2023.10.05 13:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dowgods
105
Dowgods 2023.08.04 18:51 
 

Thank You exactly what I was looking for!

jonclark365
207
jonclark365 2023.01.25 14:19 
 

Love it!!! Excellent indicator.

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