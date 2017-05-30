Trading Sessions MT5 Indicator by PipTick
- Utilities
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Michal Jurnik"Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." - Stephen King. Those few words reflect myself very well. I am probably not the most talented developer in the world but I truly believe in hard work, professional attitude and
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 June 2023
The Trading Sessions indicator is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions.
Main features
- The indicator shows a user-defined trading session.
- Alert notifications for the start and end of the session.
- Custom session time.
- Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).
- Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...).
- It can be used for creating EA.
- Available for MT4 and MT5.
Please visit the Trading Sessions indicator product page for the input and output parameters settings.
Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing