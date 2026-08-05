CCI Live Tuner MT5

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. CCI Live Tuner ends that.

It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the background, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done — no dialog, no OK button, nothing to save and reopen.

Live style editor, too. Open the built-in editor and change the CCI line and level colors and thickness with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. The change lands on the chart the moment you make it. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart — periods, levels, price type, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

  • Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds, not in a dozen dialog roundtrips.
  • Style it live. Line/level color and width change on the chart as you edit — no reopening.
  • Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
  • Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
  • Your own CCI. Clean, standard Typical-Price CCI implementation. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you — it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

  • Drag CCI Live Tuner onto any chart.
  • Use the panel sliders to set the period and the two levels — watch the CCI update live.
  • Open Style editor to recolor / resize the line and levels.
  • Pick a theme in the inputs (Night Cyan by default).

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. And no indicator suffers more dialog roundtrips than the RSI — period 14 or 9? Levels at 70/30 or 80/20? RSI Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a Relative Strength Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the RSI period and both levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws
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Bollinger Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. With Bollinger Bands the number that matters most -- the deviation multiplier -- is exactly the one nobody experiments with, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Bollinger Live Tuner ends that. It is a full Bollinger Bands indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- and this time the tuning happens right on the candles, because
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years — and no indicator collects more dialog roundtrips than the RSI. Period 14 or 9? Levels at 70/30 or 80/20? RSI Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a Relative Strength Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the RSI period and both level
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ADX Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Stochastic makes it worse than any other oscillator -- three periods and two levels means five numbers to get right, and every combination costs you another trip through the dialog. Stochastic Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line slow Stochastic (%K and %D) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. WPR Live Tuner ends that. It is a Williams %R that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the %R period and the two levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done -- no dialog, no OK button. Optional MA signal line. Switc
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ADX Live Tuner MT4
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Have you ever compared your MetaTrader 4 ADX against the values in a book or another platform and wondered why they disagree? There is a reason. MT4's built-in ADX uses exponential smoothing -- it is not the formula Welles Wilder published, and unlike MetaTrader 5, MT4 has no separate "ADX Wilder" to fall back on. ADX Live Tuner fixes that: it is the textbook Wilder ADX, on MetaTrader 4, with the Live Tuning workflow on top. It is a full three-line ADX (+DI, -DI and the ADX line) that you tune d
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StdDev Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. Standard Deviation has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 20 against a shorter or longer read of volatility on your own symbol. StdDev Live Tuner ends that. It is a Standard Deviation that you tune directly on the chart, live ,
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MACD Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once -- Fast, Slow and Signal -- and the standard 12/26/9 is a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the Fast EMA period, the Slow EMA period and the Signal
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OsMA Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that. It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A sma
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator -- Jaw, Teeth and Lips as three smoothed moving averages of the me
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WPR Live Tuner MT4
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Envelopes have a special version of this problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Envelopes Liv
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and with Bollinger Bands the number that matters most, the deviation multiplier, is exactly the one nobody experiments with, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Bollinger Live Tuner ends that. It is a full Bollinger Bands indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- an
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done this ritual for years. CCI Live Tuner ends it. It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the backgr
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel si
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Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel si
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DeMarker Live Tuner
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch -- it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the DeM period
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OsMA Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that. It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A sma
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MACD Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once, Fast, Slow and Signal, with the standard 12/26/9 as a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with slider
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DeMarker Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch: it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
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Force Index Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
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Envelopes Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Envelopes have a special version of the problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again
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Alligator Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator --
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Momentum Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems. It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
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RVI Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
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