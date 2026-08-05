CCI Live Tuner MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. CCI Live Tuner ends that.
It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the background, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done — no dialog, no OK button, nothing to save and reopen.
Live style editor, too. Open the built-in editor and change the CCI line and level colors and thickness with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. The change lands on the chart the moment you make it. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.
Your setup is remembered per chart — periods, levels, price type, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.
Why you will like it
- Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds, not in a dozen dialog roundtrips.
- Style it live. Line/level color and width change on the chart as you edit — no reopening.
- Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
- Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
- Your own CCI. Clean, standard Typical-Price CCI implementation. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you — it is a decision-support tool.
How to use
- Drag CCI Live Tuner onto any chart.
- Use the panel sliders to set the period and the two levels — watch the CCI update live.
- Open Style editor to recolor / resize the line and levels.
- Pick a theme in the inputs (Night Cyan by default).
Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.
Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.