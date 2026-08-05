CCI Live Tuner MT5

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. CCI Live Tuner ends that.

It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the background, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done — no dialog, no OK button, nothing to save and reopen.

Live style editor, too. Open the built-in editor and change the CCI line and level colors and thickness with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. The change lands on the chart the moment you make it. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart — periods, levels, price type, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds, not in a dozen dialog roundtrips.

Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds, not in a dozen dialog roundtrips. Style it live. Line/level color and width change on the chart as you edit — no reopening.

Line/level color and width change on the chart as you edit — no reopening. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Your own CCI. Clean, standard Typical-Price CCI implementation. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you — it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag CCI Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the panel sliders to set the period and the two levels — watch the CCI update live.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the line and levels.

to recolor / resize the line and levels. Pick a theme in the inputs (Night Cyan by default).

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.