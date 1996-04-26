MACD Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once, Fast, Slow and Signal, with the standard 12/26/9 as a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual.

It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live, in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the Fast EMA period, the Slow EMA period and the Signal period. Drag any one of them and the MACD line, the Signal line and the Histogram all recalculate and redraw instantly, while you watch. The 12/26/9-vs-your-own-market question -- answered in seconds, not in a forum thread.

A detail most traders get wrong: the Signal line is a Simple Moving Average, not an EMA. It is easy to assume the Signal line is exponentially smoothed like the MACD line itself. The platform's own reference MACD implementation, however, defines the Signal line as a plain windowed Simple Moving Average of the MACD line. MACD Live Tuner follows that same definition, so the Signal line you tune behaves exactly like the one your platform ships.

Your own MACD, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation -- Fast and Slow EMA (SMA-seeded, the standard convention), MACD as their difference, Signal as a windowed SMA of the MACD, Histogram as the gap between the two -- with no built-in call in between. Verified numerically bar-by-bar against an independent textbook reference and against its own full-history recompute: zero difference either way. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the MACD line, the Signal line and the Histogram with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- all three periods, colors and widths come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same three sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

Three live sliders , not one. Fast, Slow and Signal all update the chart the instant you drag them.

, not one. Fast, Slow and Signal all update the chart the instant you drag them. The Signal line matches your platform's own MACD -- an SMA, not an EMA, so what you tune lines up with what you already know.

-- an SMA, not an EMA, so what you tune lines up with what you already know. Style it live. MACD / Signal / Histogram color and width change on the chart as you edit.

MACD / Signal / Histogram color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own MACD math, verified numerically. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag MACD Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set the Fast, Slow and Signal periods -- watch the MACD line, Signal line and Histogram update live.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the three elements.

MACD Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes, Alligator, OsMA, RVI, Force Index and Standard Deviation Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.