Eyes Storm MT5

Bot Description

The trading bot is designed to follow market trends (trend following) and manage orders by setting stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) points. It incorporates the following advanced features:

  1. Utilizes Engulfing Candles pattern: A powerful technical tool to determine entry points based on price action.

  2. Trend-based signal filtering: The bot can identify and filter trading signals according to the primary market trend, enhancing accuracy.

  3. Dynamic SL and TP adjustment based on market volatility: The bot automatically adjusts SL and TP levels to adapt to changing market conditions, minimizing risks and optimizing profits.

  4. Optimal operation timing:

    • Performs effectively on the H1 Time frame.

    • Works well with key currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD.

  5. Customizable trading hours: Users can configure the bot to open trades during specific hours of the day, allowing flexibility for personal strategies.

  6. Daily profit/loss management: The bot is equipped with risk management features, enabling users to set daily profit and loss limits for consistent trading performance.

With these features, the bot is not only suitable for trend-following traders but also provides a reliable tool to optimize your trading strategies. Let me know if there’s anything else you’d like to adjust!




