Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that.

It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with three sliders: Fast EMA, Slow EMA and Signal period. Drag any of them and the histogram recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. The 12/26/9-vs-your-own-numbers question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real OsMA, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: Fast EMA minus Slow EMA gives the MACD line, an SMA of that line gives the Signal, and OsMA is the difference between the two -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the histogram with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- all three periods, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

Three sliders, instant feedback. Fast, Slow and Signal all tested live on your own history, not in dialog roundtrips.

Fast, Slow and Signal all tested live on your own history, not in dialog roundtrips. Style it live. Histogram color and width change on the chart as you edit.

Histogram color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own MACD-derived math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag OsMA Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set Fast, Slow and Signal periods -- watch the histogram update live.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the histogram.

OsMA Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes and Alligator Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.