OsMA Live Tuner
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that.
It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with three sliders: Fast EMA, Slow EMA and Signal period. Drag any of them and the histogram recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. The 12/26/9-vs-your-own-numbers question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.
The real OsMA, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: Fast EMA minus Slow EMA gives the MACD line, an SMA of that line gives the Signal, and OsMA is the difference between the two -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.
Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the histogram with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.
Your setup is remembered per chart -- all three periods, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.
Why you will like it
- Three sliders, instant feedback. Fast, Slow and Signal all tested live on your own history, not in dialog roundtrips.
- Style it live. Histogram color and width change on the chart as you edit.
- Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
- Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
- Own MACD-derived math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.
How to use
- Drag OsMA Live Tuner onto any chart.
- Use the sliders to set Fast, Slow and Signal periods -- watch the histogram update live.
- Open Style editor to recolor / resize the histogram.
OsMA Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes and Alligator Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.
Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.
Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.