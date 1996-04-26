ADX Live Tuner MT4

Have you ever compared your MetaTrader 4 ADX against the values in a book or another platform and wondered why they disagree? There is a reason. MT4's built-in ADX uses exponential smoothing -- it is not the formula Welles Wilder published, and unlike MetaTrader 5, MT4 has no separate "ADX Wilder" to fall back on. ADX Live Tuner fixes that: it is the textbook Wilder ADX, on MetaTrader 4, with the Live Tuning workflow on top.

It is a full three-line ADX (+DI, -DI and the ADX line) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the ADX period and the trend threshold -- the dotted level that separates "trending" from "ranging". Drag either slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. Whether 20, 25 or 30 is the threshold that actually marks tradeable trends on your symbol -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real Wilder ADX, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: TR, +DM and -DM Wilder-smoothed over the period with the documented seed convention (S = (S[1] x (n-1) + X) / n), DI = 100 x smoothed DM / smoothed TR, DX = 100 x |+DI - -DI| / (+DI + -DI), ADX seeded as the average of the first n DX values and Wilder-smoothed from there. Verified numerically against the Wilder reference -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize all four elements -- the ADX line, +DI, -DI and the threshold level -- with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light); +DI comes up green and -DI red out of the box, so the direction reading is instant.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, threshold, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

The textbook Wilder ADX on MT4 -- true Wilder smoothing, matching the published formula, which MT4 does not ship in any built-in form.

-- true Wilder smoothing, matching the published formula, which MT4 does not ship in any built-in form. Instant feedback. Drag the period or the threshold and see the result now, on your own history.

Drag the period or the threshold and see the result now, on your own history. A tunable trend threshold as a first-class control -- the 20-vs-25-vs-30 debate settled in seconds per symbol.

as a first-class control -- the 20-vs-25-vs-30 debate settled in seconds per symbol. Style it live. ADX / +DI / -DI / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.

ADX / +DI / -DI / level color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own Wilder math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag ADX Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set the period and the trend threshold -- watch all three lines update live.

Read the chart: +DI above -DI with ADX above your threshold is a trending market by the book.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and the level.

ADX Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker and Momentum Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.