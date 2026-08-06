DeMarker Live Tuner

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch -- it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that.

It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the DeM period and both levels on the 0..1 scale. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. Whether 0.25/0.75 or 0.35/0.65 filters your market better than the default -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the DeMarker on or off straight from the panel, set its period on its own slider, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Every change lands on the chart the moment you make it.

The real DeMarker, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own clean implementation of the classic formula: DeMax = max(High - previous High, 0), DeMin = max(previous Low - Low, 0), DeM = SMA(DeMax) / (SMA(DeMax) + SMA(DeMin)) -- verified numerically against the standard DeMarker, with no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the DeM line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, levels, MA state, method and period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

  • Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the level pair that actually filters your market in seconds, not dialog roundtrips.
  • Optional MA signal line, own period slider, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.
  • Style it live. DeM / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.
  • Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
  • Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
  • Own DeMarker and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

  • Drag DeMarker Live Tuner onto any chart.
  • Use the sliders to set the DeM period and the two levels -- watch it update live.
  • Toggle the MA on the panel, set its period, cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.
  • Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.

DeMarker Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI and Stochastic Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Recommended products
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
Three Pushes MT5
Ivan Grancay
Indicators
Three Pushes Free: Precision Price Action Strategy ️ IMPORTANT: This free version is restricted to the AUDUSD pair and the H1  timeframe only. Trading is not about finding a "holy grail", it is about identifying repeatable market psychology.   Three Pushes Free   is a professional technical analysis tool designed to identify the classic "Three Pushes" exhaustion pattern with institutional-grade filter Unlike basic indicators that only look at price, this tool integrates   Volume, Momentum, and
FREE
SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework BTCUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
4 (1)
Experts
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ .set file in the comment section SMC CT5F BTCUSD is a fully automated Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework engineered specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) . It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a rule-driven trading engine designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability BTC trades using institu
FREE
Bollinger Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. With Bollinger Bands the number that matters most -- the deviation multiplier -- is exactly the one nobody experiments with, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Bollinger Live Tuner ends that. It is a full Bollinger Bands indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- and this time the tuning happens right on the candles, because
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
Renko Box
Andrey Dik
5 (1)
Indicators
Description. The basis for the formation of the Renko chart is the price range. If the price goes beyond its limits, the chart shows a box above or below the previous one. As a result, we see price movement without additional "noise" and important support and resistance levels. Features. For use in conjunction with the Expert Advisor, an additional buffer is implemented-a box counter. For convenience and to increase the speed of testing, the user can use the "new box" event, which the indicator
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Indicators
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
FREE
Nexus Breakout line
Mohammed Kaddour
5 (2)
Indicators
INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
FREE
Zero Hour Runner MT5
Cosmas Akamadu Nwachukwu
Indicators
Also Available in MetaTrader4    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174746 Introducing: ZERO HOUR RUNNER NON-REPAINT indicator  SHORT     PRECISE  &  NOISELESS A system engineered around one principle Clarity + Timing + Discipline = Consistency What Makes ZERO HOUR RUNNER Different? No Repainting. No Tricks. Signals   do NOT repaint, redraw, or recalculate What you see is exactly what you get—even after refresh Instant Decision Signals Signals appear   at the OPEN of a candle No waiting
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Features Indicator for Fibonacci Retracement Trading A Fibonacci chart is drawn based on the previous bar selected among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. When the market price touches the Fibonacci level, the color changes and the touch time is displayed. The Fibonacci graph is drawn at -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100, and 123.6 levels and the chart refreshes when the bar is updated. Variables Timeframe : A Fibonacci chart is drawn with the selected time frame among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. FiboWid
FREE
XAUUSD 5 minute
Branislav Bridzik
4.41 (135)
Experts
Free EA with Real Edge? In a world of lies and shiny names, I want to give a little light—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor. Please read short manual before using:  Download here Trading A
FREE
Period Breakout Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods:   Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highes
FREE
Stochastic Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Stochastic makes it worse than any other oscillator -- three periods and two levels means five numbers to get right, and every combination costs you another trip through the dialog. Stochastic Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line slow Stochastic (%K and %D) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart
FREE
Institutional Imbalance Scanner
TPS Akademie UG
5 (2)
Indicators
Stop searching for Fair Value Gaps manually. The Institutional Imbalance Scanner is a highly optimized analytical tool that identifies market inefficiencies with institutional precision – without slowing down your MetaTrader. Why this indicator? Most FVG indicators clutter your chart with outdated data and drain valuable CPU power. Our scanner uses a Smart-Update Algorithm that calculates only during real market changes. The Highlights: SMC Logic: Detects true Liquidity Voids based on Smart Mone
FREE
Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
5 (1)
Indicators
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels , draws dynamic trendlines , and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display. It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that mat
FREE
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicators
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Nitro Scalp
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Introducing Nitro Scalp the premier institutional grade trading solution engineered specifically for XAUUSD Nitro Scalp represents a significant leap in automated trading technology by combining multi timeframe trend analysis with micro momentum precision. At its core Nitro Scalp is built on a triple layer filtration system designed to eliminate the common pitfalls of automated trading. Unlike standard expert advisors that struggle during market consolidation Nitro Scalp utilizes an advanced AD
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Libraries
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL MY FREE PRODUCTS NewsXpert was developed to give traders a clear, structured overview of all upcoming economic events directly on the chart. Your real-time news filter for MetaTrader 5 . The indicator automatically detects all relevant news for the selected currencies and marks them with color-coded lines (Low, Medium, High Impact). This way, you always know exactly when and which news will move the market – without opening external calendars or tabs.  NewsXpert makes eco
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
RSI Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. And no indicator suffers more dialog roundtrips than the RSI — period 14 or 9? Levels at 70/30 or 80/20? RSI Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a Relative Strength Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the RSI period and both levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws
FREE
Candle Amplitude Oscillator
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Indicators
Gain a crystal-clear perspective on market volatility with the Candle Amplitude Oscillator. This lightweight and efficient tool moves beyond simple price analysis to show you the     true energy   within each candle, helping you make more informed trading decisions. Instead of guessing whether a market is active or quiet, this indicator gives you a precise, standardized measurement of volatility that works on any symbol and any timeframe. What is Candle Amplitude? Candle Amplitude measures the
FREE
Momentum Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems. It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the period and
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicators
Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
FREE
Premium Trend Entry Pro
Amani Fungo
5 (3)
Indicators
Premium trend entry pro TZ Trade Logics, presents you,  the enhance version of Premium trend entry  This release, bring you much more relaxed trading state with advanced features for trend filtering and premium signal entry timings. For us, is not the creating of the product which matters! but continued maintenance and education to users. through our dedicated means of reaching to us, you will enjoy close guide on how to use the product and other relevant training related to trading.  This tradi
FREE
Enhanced FVG
Raka
Indicators
Enhanced FVG Enhanced FVG is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies Fair Value Gaps on the chart and measures the buyer-to-seller volume ratio within each detected gap. Volume classification is performed using M1 timeframe tick volume data, applying the same methodology used in standard Volume Profile analysis. How It Works The indicator scans three consecutive candlesticks to detect Fair Value Gaps. A Bullish FVG is identified when the high of the first candle does not overlap w
FREE
NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Indicators
NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE A professional MT5 indicator that identifies trend direction, measures trend strength and highlights high-quality market activation points. Key features Clear 0–100 trend-strength display Bullish, bearish and neutral market states Adaptive market-regime detection Closed-bar, non-repainting signals Bullish and bearish activation markers Intelligent control of repeated signals Historical signals for chart evaluation Customizable calculation settings Compact
FREE
Blahtech Moving Average MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Blahtech Moving Average indicator is a multitimeframe version of the standard Moving Average indicator. It is also enhanced with customisable alerts, period breaks and other configuration options. The 50 day and 200 day moving averages are widely followed by investors and traders, with breaks above and below the MA lines considered to be signals of interest. Links [  Install  |  Update  |   Training   |   All Products  ] Feature Highlights Up to three timeframes Configurable calculation variabl
FREE
Moving Average Force
Lorenzo Marchesin
5 (2)
Indicators
Scalp using the behavior of a short moving average, the indicator gives the slope and identifies the "hyper" moments. Operational advice: Use   M1   chart. Period 20 : open buy after two rising lows; sell after two max downhill; avoid countertrend openings; when the line goes flat put a stop at the opening price. Avoid actions in low volatility timeslots. When the curve that draws the min / max is very flat, it is better to postpone at least 15'. Period 50 : matches the trend, when it is at
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
RSI Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. And no indicator suffers more dialog roundtrips than the RSI — period 14 or 9? Levels at 70/30 or 80/20? RSI Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a Relative Strength Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the RSI period and both levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws
FREE
CCI Live Tuner MT5
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. CCI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the background, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done — no dia
FREE
Bollinger Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. With Bollinger Bands the number that matters most -- the deviation multiplier -- is exactly the one nobody experiments with, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Bollinger Live Tuner ends that. It is a full Bollinger Bands indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- and this time the tuning happens right on the candles, because
FREE
RSI Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years — and no indicator collects more dialog roundtrips than the RSI. Period 14 or 9? Levels at 70/30 or 80/20? RSI Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a Relative Strength Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the RSI period and both level
FREE
ADX Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Have you ever noticed that the ADX on your chart does not match the numbers in the books? There is a reason. The standard built-in ADX uses exponential smoothing -- the true Wilder-smoothed version, the one Welles Wilder actually published, ships only as a separate indicator that most traders never load. ADX Live Tuner gives you the textbook Wilder ADX by default, and adds the Live Tuning workflow on top. It is a full three-line ADX (+DI, -DI and the ADX line) that you tune directly on the chart
FREE
Stochastic Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Stochastic makes it worse than any other oscillator -- three periods and two levels means five numbers to get right, and every combination costs you another trip through the dialog. Stochastic Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line slow Stochastic (%K and %D) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart
FREE
WPR Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. WPR Live Tuner ends that. It is a Williams %R that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the %R period and the two levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done -- no dialog, no OK button. Optional MA signal line. Switc
FREE
ADX Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Have you ever compared your MetaTrader 4 ADX against the values in a book or another platform and wondered why they disagree? There is a reason. MT4's built-in ADX uses exponential smoothing -- it is not the formula Welles Wilder published, and unlike MetaTrader 5, MT4 has no separate "ADX Wilder" to fall back on. ADX Live Tuner fixes that: it is the textbook Wilder ADX, on MetaTrader 4, with the Live Tuning workflow on top. It is a full three-line ADX (+DI, -DI and the ADX line) that you tune d
FREE
StdDev Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. Standard Deviation has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 20 against a shorter or longer read of volatility on your own symbol. StdDev Live Tuner ends that. It is a Standard Deviation that you tune directly on the chart, live ,
FREE
MACD Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once -- Fast, Slow and Signal -- and the standard 12/26/9 is a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the Fast EMA period, the Slow EMA period and the Signal
FREE
OsMA Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that. It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A sma
FREE
Momentum Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems. It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the period and
FREE
Fractal Alligator Scanner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Description tab. Másold be ezt a teljes szöveget (angol, ember-hangvétel, nincs AI-klisé): --- The Fractal Alligator Scanner combines two classic tools that traders have used for years: swing fractals and Bill Williams' Alligator. It does the watching for you and keeps the chart clean. What it draws: - An up arrow above every confirmed swing high and a down arrow below every confirmed swing low. A fractal is only marked once the bars to its right have closed, so the arrows do not repaint. - Th
FREE
RVI Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
FREE
Alligator Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator -- Jaw, Teeth and Lips as three smoothed moving averages of the me
FREE
WPR Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it a thousand times. WPR Live Tuner ends that. It is a Williams %R that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the %R period and the two levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. When it looks right, you ar
FREE
Envelopes Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Envelopes have a special version of this problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Envelopes Liv
FREE
Force Index Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
FREE
Bollinger Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and with Bollinger Bands the number that matters most, the deviation multiplier, is exactly the one nobody experiments with, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Bollinger Live Tuner ends that. It is a full Bollinger Bands indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- an
FREE
CCI Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again, change it back. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done this ritual for years. CCI Live Tuner ends it. It is a Commodity Channel Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the CCI period and both level lines. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, in the backgr
FREE
MFI Live Tuner
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel si
FREE
MFI Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel si
FREE
OsMA Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that. It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A sma
FREE
MACD Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once, Fast, Slow and Signal, with the standard 12/26/9 as a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with slider
FREE
DeMarker Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch: it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
FREE
Force Index Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
FREE
Envelopes Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Envelopes have a special version of the problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again
FREE
Alligator Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator --
FREE
Momentum Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems. It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
FREE
RVI Live Tuner MT4
Stefan Bognar
Indicators
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review