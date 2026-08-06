Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch -- it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that.

It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the DeM period and both levels on the 0..1 scale. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. Whether 0.25/0.75 or 0.35/0.65 filters your market better than the default -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the DeMarker on or off straight from the panel, set its period on its own slider, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Every change lands on the chart the moment you make it.

The real DeMarker, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own clean implementation of the classic formula: DeMax = max(High - previous High, 0), DeMin = max(previous Low - Low, 0), DeM = SMA(DeMax) / (SMA(DeMax) + SMA(DeMin)) -- verified numerically against the standard DeMarker, with no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the DeM line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, levels, MA state, method and period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the level pair that actually filters your market in seconds, not dialog roundtrips.

Drag, see the result now. Find the level pair that actually filters your market in seconds, not dialog roundtrips. Optional MA signal line , own period slider, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.

, own period slider, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel. Style it live. DeM / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.

DeM / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own DeMarker and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag DeMarker Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set the DeM period and the two levels -- watch it update live.

Toggle the MA on the panel, set its period, cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.

DeMarker Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI and Stochastic Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.