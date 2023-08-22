Vertical Volume

4.8

Features

  • Indicator for check volume for price.
  • Mainly works for EURUSD, other currency fair can be no work or calculation takes long time.
  • For smooth use, Turn on "Shift end of the chart border from right border" as shown in the screenshot
  • When apear new bar Data reset



Variables

  • COlOR : Setting of indicator color
  • WIDTH :  Setting of indicator width
  • PERIOD :  Determine the time of period for calculating data




Reviews 6
Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:32 
 

Отличный

ahmed fakhry
18
ahmed fakhry 2024.09.25 09:29 
 

nice

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.01.31 17:53 
 

Thank you...

Recommended products
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Features Indicator for Fibonacci Retracement Trading A Fibonacci chart is drawn based on the previous bar selected among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. When the market price touches the Fibonacci level, the color changes and the touch time is displayed. The Fibonacci graph is drawn at -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100, and 123.6 levels and the chart refreshes when the bar is updated. Variables Timeframe : A Fibonacci chart is drawn with the selected time frame among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. FiboWid
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
Macro R PRO Signal Indicator
Rendy Yuandy Hermawan
Indicators
Macro-R Pro Signal — Advanced Trading Signal Indicator Macro-R Pro Signal is a professional trading indicator designed to deliver high-quality BUY and SELL signals with enhanced precision and reduced market noise. By combining Bollinger Bands, RSI, and adaptive volatility filtering , this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal points while avoiding unfavorable market conditions. How the Strategy Works This indicator is built on a mean reversion + momentum confirmation concep
FREE
All Averages Cross Signal
Hyoseog Kim
Indicators
All Averages Cross Signal – 36 MA Types with Built-in Trade Simulator Description: All Averages Cross Signal is a powerful dual moving average crossover indicator featuring 36 different MA calculation methods and a built-in trade simulation engine. Identify golden cross and dead cross signals with any combination of moving averages, then instantly evaluate strategy performance — all without leaving the chart. 36 Moving Average Types in One Indicator Choose from 36 MA methods for both Fast and Sl
FREE
Period Breakout Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Overview The Period Breakout Indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders seeking to identify breakout opportunities based on customizable time periods. This indicator automatically determines the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined period, allowing you to tailor it precisely to your trading strategy. Key Features Customizable Time Periods:   Define the start and end times based on your preferred trading hours or any specific period. The indicator will then calculate the highes
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Pivot RPS
Raka
5 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Multi-Method with Dashboard This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to calculate and display horizontal support and resistance levels based on various Pivot Point methodologies. It is built using the MQL5 Canvas library, ensuring efficient performance and a clean visual presentation on the chart. The tool calculates levels using the data from the previous completed candle of a user-defined reference timeframe. This ensures that the levels remain fixed for the duration of
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
FREE
VWAP Simple
Deibson Carvalho
4.24 (29)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted Average Price is similar to a moving average, except volume is included to weight the average price over a period.    Volume-Weighted Average Price [VWAP] is a dynamic, weighted average designed to more accurately reflect  a security’s true average price over a given period . Mathematically, VWAP is the summation of money (i.e., Volume x Price) transacted divided by the total volume over any time horizon, typically from market open to market close. VWAP reflects the capitali
FREE
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicators
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
NakaTrend
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
2 (1)
Indicators
"Introducing NakaTrend: Your Ultimate Trend Detector for MetaTrader 5! Ready to revolutionize your trading experience? Meet NakaTrend, your go-to indicator for identifying trend changes with precision and ease. With NakaTrend, you'll never miss another opportunity to capitalize on market shifts. When a bullish trend emerges, NakaTrend signals it with a green dollar sign, prompting you to enter a buy order. And when the tide turns bearish, a red dollar sign appears, signaling the perfect momen
FREE
CM Ultimate MA MTF Strategy MT5
Dae Shik Kim
Indicators
[English] Product Description CM Ultimate MA MTF V2 is a highly optimized, dual moving average technical indicator developed natively for MetaTrader 5. It displays two independent moving averages (Short-term and Long-term) on a single chart, featuring adaptive 3-color trend visualization to instantly track market momentum shifts. By utilizing high-performance Multi-Timeframe (MTF) technology, this indicator provides traders with clean, noise-filtered trend direction without introducing terminal
FREE
Phoenix Measured Box
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Indicators
PHOENIX MEASURED BOX DASHBOARD, engineered specifically for Phoenix Au Trading to provide "No dreams, just the tools" for high-precision institutional-style trading. 1. THE INDICATOR DEFINITION The Phoenix Measured Box is a multi-dimensional analysis tool designed for SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and ICT-style traders. It combines time-segmented price action with real-time volume metrics and automated target projections. Key Components: 15m Range Boxes: Automatically identifies and boxes every 15
FREE
Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
5 (1)
Indicators
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels , draws dynamic trendlines , and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display. It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that mat
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
Indicators
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
Ultimate SMC Assistant
Sabrina Hellal
Indicators
Tired of SMC indicators that clutter your chart with random lines and overlapping boxes, obstructing your view of the price action? The  Ultimate SMC Assistant  is not just another structure mapping indicator; it is a Smart AI Trader Assistant designed specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) traders and for successfully passing Prop Firm evaluations. The indicator constantly scans the market to detect the freshest and strongest reversal zones, providing you with a professional live dashboard
Ultra Momentum
Sejro Toussaint Boco
Indicators
Ultra Momentum Advanced Directional-Force Market Analyzer Ultra Momentum is a professional momentum indicator engineered to detect the market’s true speed and directional dominance . It combines the classic Momentum calculation with an adaptive multi-period structure and high-quality algorithmic smoothing to deliver a noise-resistant, market-contextual view of momentum. Unlike standard oscillators, Ultra Momentum does more than measure a simple price difference: it analyzes the coherence of m
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
Selective PinBar mt5
Daniel Opoku
Indicators
The selective pin bar is designed to identify reversals. To use the selective pin bar effectively, traders typically look for Strong Rejection: The tail of the pin bar should extend significantly beyond the surrounding price action. It indicates that there was a sharp rejection of higher or lower prices during the trading period. A strong rejection suggests that the market sentiment may be changing.
FREE
TickChart Indicator Lite for MT5
Mika Akimoto
Indicators
TickChart Indicator plots tick line on the main window of MetaTrader. In the Lite version, the number of ticks is limited to 20 and the alert function described below is omitted.  The tick-line shows the most detailed, fastest and real-time activities of the market, which are usually hidden in bars or candles longer than 1 minute. Usually, several new tick-line segments appear while a bar of M1 time frame is completed. After the release of an important economic indicator, the number of ticks per
FREE
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicators
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
FREE
Dynamic Key Levels
Rodrigo Ivan Ahumada Pena
Indicators
Key Levels S/R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Structure Key Levels S/R is a precise and reliable indicator that identifies true Support and Resistance levels based on confirmed swing structure. Instead of guessing or repainting, it waits for market validation before marking any level — giving traders clean, trustworthy zones to work with. This tool is ideal for breakout traders, pullback traders, and anyone who uses pending orders at structurally meaningful price levels. How the Logic Works The
FREE
NEXA Breakout Velocity
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Breakout Velocity NEXA Breakout Velocity is an automated trading system based on channel breakout logic combined with momentum (ROC), volume filtering, and ATR-based risk management. The system is designed to detect volatility expansion phases where price breaks beyond recent ranges with increasing speed and participation. All signals are calculated on closed bars only. Only one position per symbol is maintained at a time. Strategy Overview The system combines the following components: Chan
FREE
Trend 7Filter Pro
Hyoseog Kim
Indicators
1. Overview — TrendFusion Pro TrendFusion Pro is a free, open-source MetaTrader 5 indicator that generates buy and sell signals only when all seven independent filters simultaneously agree. By requiring SuperTrend direction change, Triple EMA alignment, EMA proximity, RSI momentum direction, MACD divergence, wick ratio, and over-extension filters to pass at once, it delivers high-precision confluence signals with minimal false positives — suitable for both trend-following and scalping strategie
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (7)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
More from author
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Features Indicator for Fibonacci Retracement Trading A Fibonacci chart is drawn based on the previous bar selected among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. When the market price touches the Fibonacci level, the color changes and the touch time is displayed. The Fibonacci graph is drawn at -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100, and 123.6 levels and the chart refreshes when the bar is updated. Variables Timeframe : A Fibonacci chart is drawn with the selected time frame among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. FiboWid
FREE
Filter:
Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:32 
 

Отличный

ahmed fakhry
18
ahmed fakhry 2024.09.25 09:29 
 

nice

eugene.nz
411
eugene.nz 2024.07.21 05:00 
 

Looks good.

Thapa
81
Thapa 2024.06.13 10:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.01.31 17:53 
 

Thank you...

ceseixas
70
ceseixas 2023.10.19 03:31 
 

Olá. Parece bem interessante o indicador. Mas não consigo fazê-lo aparecer na versão demo. Tentei no Mini dólar (WDO) e Mini índice (WIN) no gráfico de 5 minutos. Mas nem abre a tela de configuração. Tem alguma idéia ?

Kim Yonghwa
17395
Reply from developer Kim Yonghwa 2023.10.22 11:09
Obrigado pelo seu feedback. No entanto, é difícil implementar partes que não fornecem dados além das principais moedas ou têm formatos de dados únicos. Agradeço muito pela sua classificação.
Reply to review