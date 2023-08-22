Vertical Volume
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 2 September 2023
Features
- Indicator for check volume for price.
- Mainly works for EURUSD, other currency fair can be no work or calculation takes long time.
- For smooth use, Turn on "Shift end of the chart border from right border" as shown in the screenshot
- When apear new bar Data reset
Variables
- COlOR : Setting of indicator color
- WIDTH : Setting of indicator width
- PERIOD : Determine the time of period for calculating data
Отличный