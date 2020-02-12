Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5

5

Introduction to Fractal Moving Average

Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit our Fractal Pattern Scanner user. Since this is a free indicator, anyone can use. However, since there is some algorithm link between Fractal Moving Average and Fractal Pattern Scanner, free users can not access some of its features like signal alerts.


How to use Fractal Moving Average Indicator

Fractal Moving Average Indicator is the great moving average that helps you to detect the market momentum. Especially, it draws the rectanlge signal in your chart when moving average cross over or moving average cross down happens. The best practice is to catch momenum after the turning point is identified. Hence, you can get the long profitable range by connecting turning point with trend. Turning point identification can be done with Fractal Pattern Scanner.


Input setting

Fractal Moving Average Indicator has only four inputs. It is simple to use.

  • Bars To Scan: Number of bars to be included in calculation
  • Fractal Moving Average Period: This is the indicator period for calculation
  • Color of Cross Over: this is color of Rectangle when moving average cross over is happening
  • Color of Cross Down: This is color of Rectangle signal when moving average cross down is happening
  • Wick Line Width: thickness of Wick line on Cross Over (or Down) candle
  • Candle Body Line Width: thickness of Body line on Cross Over (or Down) Candle
  • Draw Arrow On Cross: You can choose to draw circle arrow on Cross Over (or Down) Candle


Signal and Alert

Basically, Fractal Moving Average indiacator works best to catch moving average cross over and moving average cross down. Rectangles are drawn either when price is crossing over the Fractal Moving Average or when price is crossing down the Fractal Moving Average. Since some of its algorithm are connected to Fractal Pattern Scanner, for sound, email and push notification to work, you need to have Fractal Pattern Scanner in the same chart. Basically, Fractal Moving Average barrows its alerts features from Fractal Pattern Scanner. Sorry for the this limited alert feature but Fractal Pattern Scanner is highly sophistiated code with tons of code lines.


Important Note Before using Fractal Moving Average Indicator (Must read before using this indicator)

Fractal Moving Average indicator is completely free of charge. However, since it uses some algorithm from Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average indicator might come with some limitation for free users. Only use Fractal Moving Average indicator if you understand this limitation. We never push you to use this indicator. If you are already using Fractal Pattern Scanner, just ignore this warning.


About Fractal Pattern Scanner

Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. You can find everything about Fractal Pattern Scanner from link below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747690


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 6
yuuki harada
120
yuuki harada 2021.12.20 01:24 
 

良いと思う

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.06.11 02:30 
 

Muito bom

eders
174
eders 2020.11.23 20:54 
 

OTIMO

Recommended products
React Fibonacci Chart
Kim Yonghwa
4.75 (12)
Indicators
Features Indicator for Fibonacci Retracement Trading A Fibonacci chart is drawn based on the previous bar selected among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. When the market price touches the Fibonacci level, the color changes and the touch time is displayed. The Fibonacci graph is drawn at -23.6, 0, 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 76.4, 100, and 123.6 levels and the chart refreshes when the bar is updated. Variables Timeframe : A Fibonacci chart is drawn with the selected time frame among 1H, 4H, 1D, and 1W. FiboWid
FREE
Vertical Volume
Kim Yonghwa
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Features Indicator for check volume for price. Mainly works for EURUSD, other currency fair can be no work or calculation takes long time. For smooth use, Turn on "Shift end of the chart border from right border" as shown in the screenshot When apear new bar Data reset Variables COlOR : Setting of indicator color WIDTH :  Setting of indicator width PERIOD :  Determine the time of period for calculating data
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
StrikeZone ATR
Park Geonwoo
Indicators
StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading. It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones. Key Features TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels) Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones Color-coded b
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Delete Objects by Name and Type
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilities
This tool can delete any object drawn on MT5 platform charts. you can delete: Line_Objects (Vertical_Line, Horizontal_Line, Trend_Line, TrendLinebyAngle, Cycle_Line) Channel_Objects (Fibo_Channel, Equidistant, Linear_Regression, Standard_Deviation, Andrews_Pitchfork) Gann_Objects (Gann_Line, Gann_Fan, Gann_Grid) Fibonacci_Objects (Fibo_Retracement, Fibo_TimeZones, Fibo_Fan, Fibo_Arcs, Fibo_Expansion) Elliott (ElliottMotiveWave, ElliottCorrectiveWave) Shapes_Objects (Rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse,
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Indicators
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Mult
FREE
Advance pivot point with clustered price
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
Indicators
This indicator is a **Pivot-Confluence Zone Identifier** that focuses exclusively on identifying key support and resistance levels where price clusters align with classic pivot points. Here's what it does: ## Core Functionality **Pivot Confluence Detection**:  - Only displays price zones that align with classic pivot point levels (R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) - **Excludes the main pivot point** - focuses only on support and resistance levels - Uses a configurable pip range to detect confluence nea
FREE
PIVOT eXtreme
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
Pivot eXtreme Pivot adalah level referensi penting yang digunakan trader untuk memetakan potensi support & resistance intraday maupun jangka lebih panjang. Dalam sistem ini, level pivot dikembangkan menjadi P (Pivot Point utama) , R1–R13 (Resistance) , serta S1–S13 (Support) . Pivot Point (P) Titik pusat utama, dihitung dari rata-rata harga (High + Low + Close) / 3 . Berfungsi sebagai acuan keseimbangan harga : Jika harga di atas P → tren cenderung bullish. Jika harga di bawah P → tren cenderung
FREE
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicators
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Fibo Pivot Optimus
Syamsurizal Dimjati
5 (1)
Indicators
Ritz Smart FIBOPIVOT Optimus Pro Advanced Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Trading System SMART PREDICTION & ACCURATE FORECAST Revolutionary Fibonacci Pivot Technology combines traditional pivot points with advanced Fibonacci extensions, creating a powerful predictive tool for professional traders. Our algorithm intelligently detects significant price levels across multiple timeframes, delivering laser-accurate support and resistance zones before the market moves . INTELLIGENT VOLUME-VALIDATED SIGNALS
FREE
IAMFX Agent
Lee Han Su
Utilities
IAMFX offers the ultimate solution to make trading easier and more flexible on IAMFX Web  using IAMFX Agent . With our exclusive IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center, you can effortlessly manage your trading anytime, anywhere through web and mobile interfaces. Fully compatible with both web and mobile environments,   IAMFX allows real-time multi-account management and monitoring with a simple installation. IAMFX Benefits Manage multiple MT5 accounts Easy orders with market, stop and limited Manage orde
FREE
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
NR4 and NR7 indicator
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
Description: NR4 & NR7 Inside Bar Highlighter is an indicator that automatically detects price compression patterns based on a combination of NR4 or NR7 with an Inside Bar. The NR4 (Narrow Range 4) pattern identifies the candle with the smallest range among the last 4 bars, while NR7 considers the last 7. When this narrow-range condition occurs alongside an Inside Bar (a candle completely contained within the previous one), it often signals a low-volatility phase that may precede a strong breako
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Indicators
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Wysiwyg Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
WYSIWYG Candle for WYSIWYG ORB Smart Breakout Candles   is a professional multi-method breakout detection indicator that combines   ATR, Bollinger Bands, Opening Range Breakout (ORB), and Squeeze Detection   to identify high-probability breakout opportunities across all financial instruments. This indicator provides real-time visual signals through colored candles and precise arrow placements, making it ideal for traders seeking reliable volatility-based entries. "Use in conjunction with the WYS
FREE
Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator
Adebowale Adeniyi Adeleke
5 (1)
Indicators
The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels , draws dynamic trendlines , and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display. It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that mat
FREE
Multi Pivot Free
Mario
Indicators
One of the simplest Pivot Point indicator, easy to operate, and most complete for a single chart in determining    Resistance   and   Support  level lines. In single chart,  it will show R&S Level Line with 5 popular types of Pivot Point, Highest&Lowest of closing price Include the Trend and up to 3 Time Frames. Five   types   (Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark, & Fibonacci)   of popular   Pivot Points   in determining   Resistance   and   Support   levels. With just using simple button on the
FREE
Fair Value Gap Scanner
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
The Fair Value Gap Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify and draw rectangles on the chart wherever fair value gaps (FVGs) are detected. Fair value gaps occur when there is a significant disparity between the current price and the fair value of an asset. These gaps can provide valuable insights into potential trading opportunities, as they often indicate overbought or oversold conditions in the market. Key Features: FVG Detection: The indicator utilizes a proprietary algorith
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
NakaTrend
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
2 (1)
Indicators
"Introducing NakaTrend: Your Ultimate Trend Detector for MetaTrader 5! Ready to revolutionize your trading experience? Meet NakaTrend, your go-to indicator for identifying trend changes with precision and ease. With NakaTrend, you'll never miss another opportunity to capitalize on market shifts. When a bullish trend emerges, NakaTrend signals it with a green dollar sign, prompting you to enter a buy order. And when the tide turns bearish, a red dollar sign appears, signaling the perfect momen
FREE
Pivots Lines
Abakou Nazaire Ayelenou
5 (1)
Indicators
Draw pivots points Traditionnal, Fibonacci, Woodie, Classic, Demark, Camarilla for any timeframe Support all type of pivot  Traditionnal ,   Fibonacci ,   Woodie ,   Classic ,   Demark ,   Camarilla Support any timeframe (M1...H1...D1...MN1...Yearly) Support server Daylight Saving Time Support forex daily section from Sydney open to US Close Support Crypto trading Fill The gap between pivot and the trend, very helpfull Pivot points show the direction of the trend and provide definitive areas to
FREE
Draw Pivot Point
Rainer Schnoege
Indicators
The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
FREE
VWAP Daily Clean
Bambang Nugroho
Indicators
English VWAP Daily (Clean) is a simple and lightweight indicator that plots the classic Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) directly on your MT5 chart. Features: Classic Daily VWAP calculation Supports real volume (if available) or tick volume Timezone offset option to match your broker’s server time Weekend merge option (merge Saturday/Sunday data into Friday) Clean version → no arrows, no alerts, only VWAP line VWAP is widely used by institutional traders to identify fair value, su
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.67 (15)
Indicators
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Decision Point
Zoltan Nemet
5 (1)
Indicators
With this indicator user can determine not just pivot like turning points. User able to spot trading ranges boundaries and support-resistance levels.  In a strong trend the reverse signals also gives us excellent entry points. Recommended user settings: In the Attis volume: look back period : 1 or (3) MA_Lenght 99. ( of course one can play with the settings and get tailored signals... as you need)
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
More from author
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.45 (11)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fibonacci Volatility Indicator Volatility indicator can help you to detect any statistical advantage for your trading. Especially, if you are trading with Price Action and Price Patterns, then we recommend to use the Volatility indicator together with your strategy. Especically, Fibonacci Volatility indicator combines the market volatiltiy with Fibonacci Analysis to provide you more advanced volatiltiy indicator. Main Features Fibonacci Volatility in Z score Configuration Mode Fi
Auto Chart Alert MT5
Young Ho Seo
3.83 (6)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.44 (18)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Auto Chart Alert MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
Order Risk Management EA MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Order Risk Management EA MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.75 (4)
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicators
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Smart Renko MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Filter:
duchess123
14
duchess123 2022.12.24 15:48 
 

This is a great indicator. Works perfdctly. Its giving me good profit

xlxAxlx
1493
xlxAxlx 2022.03.16 18:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

yuuki harada
120
yuuki harada 2021.12.20 01:24 
 

良いと思う

Marciano Santos
110
Marciano Santos 2021.11.16 19:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.06.11 02:30 
 

Muito bom

eders
174
eders 2020.11.23 20:54 
 

OTIMO

Reply to review