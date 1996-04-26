DeMarker Live Tuner MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch: it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that.
It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the DeM period and both levels on the 0..1 scale. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. Whether 0.25/0.75 or 0.35/0.65 filters your market better than the default -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.
Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the DeMarker on or off straight from the panel, set its period on its own slider, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Every change lands on the chart the moment you make it.
The real DeMarker, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own clean implementation of the classic formula: DeMax = max(High - previous High, 0), DeMin = max(previous Low - Low, 0), DeM = SMA(DeMax) / (SMA(DeMax) + SMA(DeMin)) -- verified numerically against the standard DeMarker, with no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.
Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the DeM line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.
Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, levels, MA state, method and period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.
Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.
Why you will like it
- Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the level pair that actually filters your market in seconds, not dialog roundtrips.
- Optional MA signal line, own period slider, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.
- Style it live. DeM / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.
- Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
- Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
- Own DeMarker and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.
How to use
- Drag DeMarker Live Tuner onto any chart.
- Use the sliders to set the DeM period and the two levels -- watch it update live.
- Toggle the MA on the panel, set its period, cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.
- Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.
DeMarker Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI and Stochastic Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.
Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.
Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.