Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Stochastic makes it worse than any other oscillator -- three periods and two levels means five numbers to get right, and every combination costs you another trip through the dialog. Stochastic Live Tuner ends that.

It is the classic two-line slow Stochastic (%K and %D) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with five sliders: %K period, %D period, Slowing, and both levels. Drag any of them and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. The 5,3,3-vs-14,3,3 question, the 80/20-vs-75/25 question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

%D method on one button. Cycle the %D smoothing -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- straight from the panel. The change lands on the chart the moment you make it.

The real Stochastic, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own implementation of the classic slow Stochastic: %K = 100 x SUM(close - LL) / SUM(HH - LL) over the slowing window, computed on Low/High -- bit-for-bit the MetaTrader definition, with no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the %K line, the %D line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- all three periods, the levels, the %D method, colors and widths come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

Five sliders, instant feedback. The full 5,3,3 / 14,3,3 / 80/20 / 75/25 search space explored in seconds, not dialog roundtrips.

The full 5,3,3 / 14,3,3 / 80/20 / 75/25 search space explored in seconds, not dialog roundtrips. %D smoothing method cycled live on the panel, four methods.

cycled live on the panel, four methods. Style it live. %K / %D / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.

%K / %D / level color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own %K/%D math, identical to the MetaTrader definition. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag Stochastic Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set %K, %D, Slowing and the two levels -- watch both lines update live.

Cycle the %D method on the panel until the signal line fits your market.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.

Stochastic Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR and RSI Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.