Force Index Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that.

It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live, in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with a slider for the period. Drag it and the line recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. The short-term-spike-vs-longer-smoothed question -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real Force Index, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation of the platform's own definition: tick volume multiplied by the change in a simple moving average of the close price over the period -- no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the Force line with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- the period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same slider, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4, reading MT4's own tick-volume series.

Why you will like it

One slider, instant feedback. Drag the period, see volume-weighted force update now, on your own history.

Drag the period, see volume-weighted force update now, on your own history. Style it live. Force line color and width change on the chart as you edit.

Force line color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own tick-volume-based math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag Force Index Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the slider to set the period -- watch the line update live.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the line.

Force Index Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger, Envelopes, Alligator, OsMA and RVI Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.