SMC Indicator By Balogun

  • Indicators
  • Nigeria
    Nigeria

    Nigeria

    • Senior MQL4/MQL5 Developer | Expert Advisor & Indicator Programmer at  Nigeria
    • Nigeria
    • 223
    Welcome!
    I'm a professional MQL4/MQL5 Developer specializing in the design, development, optimization, and enhancement of Expert Advisors (EAs), Custom Indicators, Scripts, and Trading Utilities for the MetaTrader platform.
  • Version: 2.10
  • Activations: 10
📊 BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

🔥 KEY FEATURES:
✅ Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam)
✅ Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only
✅ Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade
✅ Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup
✅ Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status
✅ Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and Sound notifications

🎯 SIGNAL LOGIC:
• BUY signals appear only in bullish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• SELL signals appear only in bearish trend with confluence ≥ 65%
• NO TRADE zones marked with labeled dashed lines (choppy market detection)
• Strict alternation prevents consecutive same-direction signals

📈 CONFLUENCE FACTORS (100 points total):
• Trend Alignment (EMA20 vs EMA50): 30 points
• RSI Confirmation: 25 points
• Market Structure: 25 points
• Volatility Filter: 20 points

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
• Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4
• Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
• Account: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended

🛡️ RISK DISCLAIMER:
Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee 
future results. Always use proper risk management.

© 2026 Balogun Saheed Olabode — All Rights Reserved
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
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Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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MT4 SMC Indicator By Balogun
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BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
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