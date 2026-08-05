Universal Risk Trade Manager
- Utilities
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence.
Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you.
Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel.
Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this powerful tool helps bring structure, discipline, and consistency to every trade.
Stop Guessing Your Lot Size
Set your preferred risk, and the Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate lot size using:
- Fixed monetary risk per trade ( Dollar Risk Value) e.g Risk $100
- Percentage risk based on balance or equity
- Current ATR market volatility
- Stop-loss distance
- Broker contract and lot-size requirements
This helps reduce oversized positions, emotional lot selection, and inconsistent exposure across different instruments.
Powerful Daily Loss Protection
Protect your account from excessive losses during difficult trading sessions.
The configurable Daily Loss Limit can automatically block new entries when your maximum daily loss has been reached.
You can calculate the limit using:
- A fixed monetary amount
- A percentage of balance or equity
- Closed and floating profit or loss
- Current symbol or selected Magic Number
When the limit is reached, the system blocks further entries and displays a clear warning on the panel.
ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit
Market volatility changes constantly. Universal Risk Trade Manager uses ATR calculations to determine:
- Stop-loss distance
- Take-profit target
- Reward-to-risk ratio
- Recommended position size
This allows your trade settings to adjust to current market conditions instead of relying on fixed distances.
Visual Risk-to-Reward Planning
See the complete trade structure before entering the market.
The EA displays clear chart zones for:
- Entry price
- Stop-loss level
- Take-profit target
- Potential risk
- Potential reward
The visual risk-to-reward shading makes it easier to assess the trade before committing capital.
Professional Trade Management
Manage your position directly from the chart panel using:
Breakeven Protection
Move the stop loss to breakeven after the trade reaches your selected profit level, with an optional positive offset.
Trailing Stop
Automatically follow favourable price movement using configurable start, distance, and step settings.
Partial Close
Secure part of your profit while allowing the remaining position to continue running.
One-Click Buy and Sell
Execute calculated BUY or SELL trades directly from the panel with the correct lot size, stop loss, and take profit.
Additional Risk Controls
Universal Risk Trade Manager also includes:
- Maximum spread protection
- One-position-per-symbol control
- Manual and automatic execution modes
- Balance or equity risk calculation
- Fixed-money and percentage-risk modes
- Magic Number filtering
- Symbol-specific trade management
- Slippage control
- Broker lot-size validation
- Collapsible professional dashboard
Everything You Need on One Panel
The dashboard displays essential trading information in real time:
- Symbol and timeframe
- Balance or equity
- ATR and stop-loss distance
- Fixed and percentage risk
- BUY and SELL entry levels
- Stop loss and take profit
- Recommended lot sizes
- Daily profit or loss
- Daily loss-limit status
- Breakeven and trailing-stop settings
No complicated manual calculations and no switching between multiple tools.
Ideal for All Types of Traders
Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is suitable for:
- Manual traders
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Scalpers
- Prop-firm traders
- Beginners learning risk management
- Experienced traders seeking consistent position sizing
Protect the Capital That Keeps You Trading
A strong trading strategy can still fail when risk is poorly managed.
Universal Risk Trade Manager helps you answer the most important questions before every trade:
How much am I risking?
What lot size should I use?
Where should my stop loss be placed?
What is my potential reward?
Have I reached my daily loss limit?
Do not allow one oversized position or one uncontrolled trading session to damage your account.Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5
Your Capital. Your Rules. Your Risk Under Control.
Add it to your MT5 trading setup today and make professional risk management part of every trade.
This product is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction or guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves risk.