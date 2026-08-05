Universal Risk Trade Manager

UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5

Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence.

Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, this powerful tool helps bring structure, discipline, and consistency to every trade.

Stop Guessing Your Lot Size

Set your preferred risk, and the Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate lot size using:

  • Fixed monetary risk per trade ( Dollar Risk Value) e.g Risk $100
  • Percentage risk based on balance or equity
  • Current ATR market volatility
  • Stop-loss distance
  • Broker contract and lot-size requirements

This helps reduce oversized positions, emotional lot selection, and inconsistent exposure across different instruments.

Powerful Daily Loss Protection

Protect your account from excessive losses during difficult trading sessions.

The configurable Daily Loss Limit can automatically block new entries when your maximum daily loss has been reached.

You can calculate the limit using:

  • A fixed monetary amount 
  • A percentage of balance or equity
  • Closed and floating profit or loss
  • Current symbol or selected Magic Number

When the limit is reached, the system blocks further entries and displays a clear warning on the panel.

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit

Market volatility changes constantly. Universal Risk Trade Manager uses ATR calculations to determine:

  • Stop-loss distance
  • Take-profit target
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Recommended position size

This allows your trade settings to adjust to current market conditions instead of relying on fixed distances.

Visual Risk-to-Reward Planning

See the complete trade structure before entering the market.

The EA displays clear chart zones for:

  • Entry price
  • Stop-loss level
  • Take-profit target
  • Potential risk
  • Potential reward

The visual risk-to-reward shading makes it easier to assess the trade before committing capital.

Professional Trade Management

Manage your position directly from the chart panel using:

Breakeven Protection

Move the stop loss to breakeven after the trade reaches your selected profit level, with an optional positive offset.

Trailing Stop

Automatically follow favourable price movement using configurable start, distance, and step settings.

Partial Close

Secure part of your profit while allowing the remaining position to continue running.

One-Click Buy and Sell

Execute calculated BUY or SELL trades directly from the panel with the correct lot size, stop loss, and take profit.

Additional Risk Controls

Universal Risk Trade Manager also includes:

  • Maximum spread protection
  • One-position-per-symbol control
  • Manual and automatic execution modes
  • Balance or equity risk calculation
  • Fixed-money and percentage-risk modes
  • Magic Number filtering
  • Symbol-specific trade management
  • Slippage control
  • Broker lot-size validation
  • Collapsible professional dashboard

Everything You Need on One Panel

The dashboard displays essential trading information in real time:

  • Symbol and timeframe
  • Balance or equity
  • ATR and stop-loss distance
  • Fixed and percentage risk
  • BUY and SELL entry levels
  • Stop loss and take profit
  • Recommended lot sizes
  • Daily profit or loss
  • Daily loss-limit status
  • Breakeven and trailing-stop settings

No complicated manual calculations and no switching between multiple tools.

Ideal for All Types of Traders

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is suitable for:

  • Manual traders
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders
  • Scalpers
  • Prop-firm traders
  • Beginners learning risk management
  • Experienced traders seeking consistent position sizing

Protect the Capital That Keeps You Trading

A strong trading strategy can still fail when risk is poorly managed.

Universal Risk Trade Manager helps you answer the most important questions before every trade:

How much am I risking?
What lot size should I use?
Where should my stop loss be placed?
What is my potential reward?
Have I reached my daily loss limit?

Do not allow one oversized position or one uncontrolled trading session to damage your account.

Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5

Your Capital. Your Rules. Your Risk Under Control.

Add it to your MT5 trading setup today and make professional risk management part of every trade.

This product is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction or guarantee profits. Trading financial instruments involves risk.


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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
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