Alligator Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that.

It is the full Bill Williams Alligator -- Jaw, Teeth and Lips as three smoothed moving averages of the median price, in the classic colors (blue 13/+8, red 8/+5, green 5/+3) -- that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with six sliders: a period and a forward shift for each line. Drag a period and the line recalculates instantly. Drag a shift and the line slides forward or back in real time, with zero recalculation -- shifting only moves the plot, so it is instant by construction, the most immediate control in the whole Live Tuning family.

Here is why that matters. Bill Williams traders treat 13/8/5 with 8/5/3 as scripture -- but the moment that actually pays, the "awakening" where the three lines fan apart out of a sleeping tangle, comes earlier or later depending on your timeframe and your instrument. With six live sliders you watch the awakening move as you drag, and you see in seconds which settings wake up on time on YOUR chart -- instead of arguing defaults in a forum thread.

Classic by default, flexible by choice. The smoothing is SMMA on median price ((High+Low)/2), exactly as Williams published it. If you want to experiment, cycle the method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button on the panel.

The real Alligator, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation -- SMMA seeded as the simple average of the first period's median prices and continued recursively, no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the Jaw, Teeth and Lips lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders -- keep the classic blue/red/green or match your own chart scheme. Three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) for the panel.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- all six numbers, the method, colors and widths come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same six sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

Six sliders for the six numbers that the settings dialog makes you set blind.

that the settings dialog makes you set blind. Instant shift-drag. Forward shifts move the lines in real time with zero recompute -- watch the Alligator's mouth open and close under your hand.

Forward shifts move the lines in real time with zero recompute -- watch the Alligator's mouth open and close under your hand. Find your awakening. See in seconds which period/shift set fans apart on time on your symbol and timeframe.

See in seconds which period/shift set fans apart on time on your symbol and timeframe. Classic as published. SMMA on median price, 13/8/5 with 8/5/3 defaults, classic colors -- the textbook Alligator is the starting point, not an approximation of it.

SMMA on median price, 13/8/5 with 8/5/3 defaults, classic colors -- the textbook Alligator is the starting point, not an approximation of it. Style it live , three themes, per-chart memory.

, three themes, per-chart memory. Own Alligator math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag Alligator Live Tuner onto any chart -- the three lines draw on the candles, the panel floats on top.

Drag the period sliders to change how each line smooths; drag the shift sliders and watch the lines slide instantly.

Cycle the smoothing method if you want a non-classic variant.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the three lines.

Alligator Live Tuner is an on-chart member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX, Bollinger and Envelopes Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. And if you trade the Alligator with fractal breakouts, our free Fractal Alligator Breakout Scanner runs this exact trend logic with a live decision panel. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.