Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. WPR Live Tuner ends that.

It is a Williams %R that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the %R period and the two levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done -- no dialog, no OK button.

Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the %R on or off straight from the panel, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Four methods, one click each, and the change lands on the chart the moment you make it. Finding out whether an EMA(5) or an SMMA(9) smooths your %R better takes seconds, not four trips through a dialog.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the %R line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, levels, MA state and method, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds.

Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds. Optional MA signal line , four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.

, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel. Style it live. %R / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.

%R / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.

Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart. Own %R and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag WPR Live Tuner onto any chart.

Use the sliders to set the %R period and the two levels -- watch it update live.

Toggle the MA on the panel and cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.

WPR Live Tuner is the second member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.