WPR Live Tuner
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. WPR Live Tuner ends that.
It is a Williams %R that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the %R period and the two levels. Drag a slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. When it looks right, you are done -- no dialog, no OK button.
Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the %R on or off straight from the panel, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Four methods, one click each, and the change lands on the chart the moment you make it. Finding out whether an EMA(5) or an SMMA(9) smooths your %R better takes seconds, not four trips through a dialog.
Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the %R line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.
Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, levels, MA state and method, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.
Why you will like it
- Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the right period in seconds.
- Optional MA signal line, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.
- Style it live. %R / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.
- Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
- Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
- Own %R and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.
How to use
- Drag WPR Live Tuner onto any chart.
- Use the sliders to set the %R period and the two levels -- watch it update live.
- Toggle the MA on the panel and cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.
- Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.
WPR Live Tuner is the second member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.
Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.
Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.