Envelopes Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Envelopes have a special version of the problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again, because every attempt costs a dialog roundtrip. Envelopes Live Tuner ends that.

It is a full Envelopes indicator that you tune directly on the chart, live -- right on the candles, where the channel lives. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the period and the deviation percent, from 0.05% to 5.00% in 0.05 steps -- the finest-resolution slider in the Live Tuning family, with two-decimal precision. Drag it and the channel width follows your hand across the whole history, live. The percent that actually frames your symbol's swings -- found in seconds, not in a dozen dialog roundtrips.

Middle-MA method on one button. Classic Envelopes use an SMA middle -- that is the default, as published. Cycle the middle line's method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- straight from the panel if you want a faster or smoother centerline; the bands always track the middle you chose.

The real Envelopes, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: Middle = MA(Close, period), Upper/Lower = Middle x (1 +/- deviation/100) -- the standard platform convention, all four middle-MA variants verified numerically, no built-in handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the bands and the middle line with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, deviation percent, middle method, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart. Set 0.30% on gold and 0.08% on EURUSD once, and each chart keeps its own.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

The percent finally gets tuned. The most symbol-dependent parameter in the classic toolbox, swept live with 0.05 steps instead of set-once-and-forget.

The most symbol-dependent parameter in the classic toolbox, swept live with 0.05 steps instead of set-once-and-forget. A predictable fixed-percent channel. Unlike adaptive bands, the envelope means the same thing on every bar -- and now it is calibrated to your symbol, not to a default.

Unlike adaptive bands, the envelope means the same thing on every bar -- and now it is calibrated to your symbol, not to a default. Per-chart memory as a feature. Each symbol remembers its own calibrated percent across restarts.

Each symbol remembers its own calibrated percent across restarts. Classic by default, flexible by choice. SMA middle as published; EMA/SMMA/LWMA one button away.

SMA middle as published; EMA/SMMA/LWMA one button away. Style it live. Band and middle-line color and width change on the chart as you edit.

Band and middle-line color and width change on the chart as you edit. Three themes , one click, dark or light to match your chart.

, one click, dark or light to match your chart. Own Envelopes math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

Drag Envelopes Live Tuner onto any chart -- the channel draws on the candles, the panel floats on top.

Drag the deviation slider until the channel frames your symbol's normal swings -- watch it follow live.

Set the period; cycle the middle-MA method if you want a non-classic centerline.

Open Style editor to recolor / resize the bands and the middle line.

Envelopes Live Tuner is an on-chart member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker, Momentum, ADX and Bollinger Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.