Momentum Live Tuner MT4

Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems.

It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the period and for a symmetric level offset: drag one slider and a matched pair of levels (100 + offset and 100 - offset) moves together around the fixed, faint 100 midline. You watch the level pair sweep across your own history and see exactly where it starts separating real thrusts from noise -- in seconds, on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

Optional MA signal line. Switch a moving average of the Momentum on or off straight from the panel, set its period on its own slider, and cycle its method -- SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA -- with one button. Every change lands on the chart the moment you make it.

The real Momentum, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own clean implementation of the MetaTrader form: Mom = 100 x Close / Close[period] -- no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize the Momentum line, the MA line and the level lines with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light) so the panel matches your chart.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, level offset, MA state, method and period, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Built for MT4, not ported down to it. This is the same Live Tuning panel our MetaTrader 5 users get -- same sliders, same style editor, same themes -- compiled natively for MetaTrader 4.

Why you will like it

  • Instant feedback. Drag, see the result now. Find the offset that separates thrust from noise on your symbol in seconds.
  • Symmetric levels on one slider. The overbought/oversold pair stays balanced around 100 by construction -- no manually mismatched levels.
  • Optional MA signal line, own period slider, four methods, toggled and switched live from the panel.
  • Style it live. Momentum / MA / level color and width change on the chart as you edit.
  • Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
  • Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
  • Own Momentum and MA math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

  • Drag Momentum Live Tuner onto any chart.
  • Use the sliders to set the period and the symmetric level offset -- watch the level pair move live around 100.
  • Toggle the MA on the panel, set its period, cycle its method until the smoothing fits your market.
  • Open Style editor to recolor / resize the lines and levels.

Momentum Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic and DeMarker Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to bring to MT4 next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 -> Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch -- it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the DeM period
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. OsMA -- the Moving Average of Oscillator, the MACD histogram on its own -- carries the same three numbers as the MACD, so it costs you the same three dialog trips every time you want to test a different combination. OsMA Live Tuner ends that. It is the OsMA histogram (MACD line minus its signal line) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A sma
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once, Fast, Slow and Signal, with the standard 12/26/9 as a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with slider
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch: it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Envelopes have a special version of the problem: the deviation percent is the most symbol-dependent number in the classic toolbox. The 0.10% default that looks reasonable on one pair is invisible on gold and absurd on an index -- yet most traders set it once and never touch it again
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator --
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
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