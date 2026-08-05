ADX Live Tuner

Have you ever noticed that the ADX on your chart does not match the numbers in the books? There is a reason. The standard built-in ADX uses exponential smoothing -- the true Wilder-smoothed version, the one Welles Wilder actually published, ships only as a separate indicator that most traders never load. ADX Live Tuner gives you the textbook Wilder ADX by default, and adds the Live Tuning workflow on top.

It is a full three-line ADX (+DI, -DI and the ADX line) that you tune directly on the chart, live. A small panel sits on your chart with sliders for the ADX period and the trend threshold -- the dotted level that separates "trending" from "ranging". Drag either slider and the indicator recalculates and redraws instantly, while you watch. Whether 20, 25 or 30 is the threshold that actually marks tradeable trends on your symbol -- answered in seconds on your own chart, not in a forum thread.

The real Wilder ADX, not a wrapper. The indicator runs its own textbook implementation: TR, +DM and -DM Wilder-smoothed over the period with the documented seed convention (S = (S[1] x (n-1) + X) / n), DI = 100 x smoothed DM / smoothed TR, DX = 100 x |+DI - -DI| / (+DI + -DI), ADX seeded as the average of the first n DX values and Wilder-smoothed from there. Verified numerically against ADX Wilder -- no hidden handle in between. What you tune is exactly what you see. Non-repaint.

Live style editor, too. Recolor and resize all four elements -- the ADX line, +DI, -DI and the threshold level -- with a 16-color palette and RGB sliders. Pick from three built-in themes (Night Cyan, Graphite Gold, Clean Light); +DI comes up green and -DI red out of the box, so the direction reading is instant.

Your setup is remembered per chart -- period, threshold, colors and widths all come back exactly as you left them after a restart.

Why you will like it

  • The textbook Wilder ADX -- true Wilder smoothing, matching the published formula, not the EMA variant.
  • Instant feedback. Drag the period or the threshold and see the result now, on your own history.
  • A tunable trend threshold as a first-class control -- the 20-vs-25-vs-30 debate settled in seconds per symbol.
  • Style it live. ADX and plus-DI and minus-DI and level color and width change on the chart as you edit.
  • Three themes, one click, dark or light to match your chart.
  • Per-chart memory. Your tuning survives restarts, chart by chart.
  • Own Wilder math. Non-repaint. It does not trade for you -- it is a decision-support tool.

How to use

  • Drag ADX Live Tuner onto any chart.
  • Use the sliders to set the period and the trend threshold -- watch all three lines update live.
  • Read the chart: +DI above -DI with ADX above your threshold is a trending market by the book.
  • Open Style editor to recolor and resize the lines and the level.

ADX Live Tuner is a member of the Live Tuning family, alongside CCI, WPR, RSI, Stochastic, DeMarker and Momentum Live Tuner: free classics first, with more indicators and a multi-timeframe dashboard built on the same live-tuning workflow to follow. If the workflow saves you dialog roundtrips, a short review tells us what to build next.

Tip: If the panel ever looks transparent, your chart has "Chart on foreground" enabled (F8 to Common) and the candles are drawn over it. The indicator deliberately respects your chart settings and never changes them -- untick the option and the panel renders solid.

Free, self-contained, no DLLs. Works on any symbol and timeframe.

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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Money Flow Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 14 against a shorter or longer read on your own symbol. MFI Live Tuner ends that. It is a Money Flow Index that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small panel si
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the MACD gives you three numbers to argue about at once, Fast, Slow and Signal, with the standard 12/26/9 as a convention, not a law. MACD Live Tuner ends the ritual. It is a MACD that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel sits on your chart with slider
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the DeMarker is the quiet overbought/oversold gauge that most traders never touch: it sits on the default 0.30/0.70 forever, because testing anything else costs a dialog roundtrip per attempt. DeMarker Live Tuner ends that. It is a DeMarker that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Force Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 13 against 2 or 100 on your own symbol. Force Index Live Tuner ends that. It is a Force Index that you tune directly on the chart, live , in its own window. A small panel s
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Alligator is the most expensive indicator in the classic toolbox to tune this way: three lines, each with a period AND a forward shift -- six numbers, and the settings dialog makes you commit to all six blind. Alligator Live Tuner ends that. It is the full Bill Williams Alligator --
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. If you trade on MetaTrader 4, you have done it for years -- and the Momentum has an extra problem on top: it ships with no meaningful levels at all. The 100 line is the only anchor, and everyone just eyeballs how far above or below is "far enough". Momentum Live Tuner ends both problems. It is a Momentum that you tune directly on the chart, live . A
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Every trader knows the ritual: open the indicator settings, change a number, click OK, squint at the chart, decide it is wrong, open settings again. The Relative Vigor Index has only one number to set -- the period -- but that single trip through the dialog still costs you the same squint-and-guess cycle every time you want to compare 10 against 14 on your own symbol. RVI Live Tuner ends that. It is the classic two-line RVI (RVI and its Signal) that you tune directly on the chart, live . A small
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