Time Box Indicator MT5

Introduction To Time Box Indicator

Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences.

Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels.

It is very simple but effective tool for your trading.





Graphic Setting

Use White Chart

Line Style for Current Open price



Daily Setting

Update Timeframe for daily box

Number of days to display

Days Box Color

Days Box Width



Weekly Setting

Update Timeframe for weekly box

Number of weeks to display

Weeks Box Color

Weeks Box Width



Monthly Setting



Update Timeframe for monthly box

Number of months to display

Months Box Color

Months Box Width







Trading Strategy Guide

You can use Time Box Indicator together with any of following technical analysis.

Volume Spread Analysis: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747652

Harmonic Pattern Detection Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747647

Momentum Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747633

Supply Demand Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747632

Triangle Pattern, Falling Wedge Pattern, Rising Wedge Pattern and Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747649

Elliott Wave Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747668

Volatility Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747670





Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.



