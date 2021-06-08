Drawing Parabolic Channels
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.18
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- N (New) - Start drawing a new channel.
- C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel.
Do not forget to express your wishes and evaluate this product so that this one has a future.
dobry
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Its unique, I love the concept behind it
I've been using this indicator recently along with my method. Never seen it anywhere else, I like it!
thank you from the bottom of my heart
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Thanks for your effort in this indicator .
very nice work . thanks
THE INDICATOR IS IMPORTANT NOW INTO MY CHART , SO FAR DOING GREAT
Интересный индикатор.
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dobry