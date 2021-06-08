Drawing Parabolic Channels

5
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums).
Additional control keys:
  • N (New) - Start drawing a new channel.
  • C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel.
By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current.
Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel.
All work is visible from the animated Gif.
Do not forget to express your wishes and evaluate this product so that this one has a future.
Reviews 9
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 19:49 
 

dobry

Raymond Ogechukwu Omeh
9894
Raymond Ogechukwu Omeh 2023.09.11 19:05 
 

Its unique, I love the concept behind it

Bunsatoru Kikuchi
242
Bunsatoru Kikuchi 2022.10.21 06:53 
 

I've been using this indicator recently along with my method. Never seen it anywhere else, I like it!

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Channel Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Experts
Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn. You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance. All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than
Drawing Parabolic Channels for MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (3)
Indicators
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Channels are saved when the time
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Polynom Moving and Channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, r
Native Channels MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
ZigZagus Parabolicus
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, rega
Native Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Gravity Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
Indicators
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
Drawing Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
Indicators
Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 19:49 
 

dobry

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2024.10.08 20:18
Dziękuję
810801
29
810801 2024.08.31 19:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2024.08.31 19:58
Thank you!
Raymond Ogechukwu Omeh
9894
Raymond Ogechukwu Omeh 2023.09.11 19:05 
 

Its unique, I love the concept behind it

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2024.08.31 19:58
Thank you!
Bunsatoru Kikuchi
242
Bunsatoru Kikuchi 2022.10.21 06:53 
 

I've been using this indicator recently along with my method. Never seen it anywhere else, I like it!

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2022.10.21 15:13
Thank you so much
saman hoseinpoor
18
saman hoseinpoor 2022.05.21 11:42 
 

thank you from the bottom of my heart

amirfd1364
14
amirfd1364 2022.04.30 00:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

algendyi
31
algendyi 2021.12.12 19:03 
 

Thanks for your effort in this indicator .

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2021.12.13 01:24
Thank you so much!
Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.06.15 08:09 
 

very nice work . thanks

THE INDICATOR IS IMPORTANT NOW INTO MY CHART , SO FAR DOING GREAT

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2021.12.13 01:23
Thanks a lot!
Uladzimir Izerski
15780
Uladzimir Izerski 2021.06.12 09:22 
 

Интересный индикатор.

BeeXXI Corporation
15738
Reply from developer Nikolai Semko 2021.12.13 01:24
Спасибо Владимир!
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