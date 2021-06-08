Drawing Parabolic Channels

Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums).

Additional control keys:

N (New) - Start drawing a new channel.

(New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel.

By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current.

Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel.

All work is visible from the animated Gif.

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